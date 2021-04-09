Chelsea will continue its fight for a top-four spot in the Premier League table when it pays a visit to Selhurst Park on Saturday to face Crystal Palace in an English Premier League clash. Chelsea suffered an uncharacteristic 5-2 loss to West Brom in its last EPL match to fall a point off the No. 4 spot, but the Blues followed that with a 2-0 win against Porto in the Champions League quarterfinals. Crystal Palace played to a 1-1 draw with Everton its last time out and is 12th in the EPL standings.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The latest Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Chelsea as the 1.5-goal and -195 money-line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace spread: Chelsea -1.5

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace money line: Crystal Palace +575, Chelsea -195, Draw +310

CP: Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze have combined to draw 122 fouls

CHEL Mason Mount is fourth in the EPL in shot-creating actions with 124

Why you should back Chelsea



The Blues (14-9-7, 51 points) will be strongly motivated to get back into the thick of the Champions League race after its humiliating setback to West Brom. Chelsea had a 1-0 lead before things fell apart after Thiago Silva was sent off before the 30-minute mark. It was the first loss for the Blues since Thomas Tuchel took over in late January. They were 10-0-4 in the 14 matches and had yielded just two goals in that span. They allowed two goals in added time of the first half and another after the 90-minute mark.

Chelsea has won six straight against Palace, including a 4-0 thrashing in the first meeting this season. Fatigue could be an issue after their Champions League match on Wednesday, but the Blues have quality depth. Mason Mount scored in the loss to West Brom and also found the back of the net in the win against Porto, and he shares the team lead of six goals with Jorginho and Tammy Abraham. Timo Werner (five goals) and Olivier Giroud (four) are among the 15 Chelsea players with goals.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles (10-8-12, 38 points) are 2-3-1 in their last six matches, including scoreless draws with both Manchester United and Fulham. Wilfried Zaha missed two of those games, and he and Christian Benteke are dangerous up top. Zaha leads the squad with nine goals and has chipped in two assists, while Benteke has netted five and is a challenge to stop on aerial deliveries. Attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze can provide a jolt to the offense, and the 22-year-old who signed in August has three goals and three assists.

Andros Townsend provides creativity in midfield, and he leads the team in assists with four, while 24-year-old Jairo Riedelwald also can control the play. Palace manager Roy Hodgson is a sharp tactical mind who once guided the England national team, and he is trying to at least equal the squad's club-best EPL finish of 10th place. Chelsea has not scored more than two goals in a game under Tuchel, so this should be a tight one. The Eagles showed against Manchester United that they can keep a quality team off the score sheet, and they have seven clean sheets this season.

