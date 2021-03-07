A pair of English Premier League teams fighting for a top-four position square off on Monday when Chelsea hosts Everton at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea sits in fourth place, just one point ahead of Everton in the race for a spot in next year's Champions League. The Blues are unbeaten since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager and have shut out three of the world's top clubs in succession, most recently beating Liverpool 1-0 on Thursday. Everton has won three straight after a 1-0 victory on Thursday at West Brom.

Kickoff from London is set for 1 p.m. ET. The latest Chelsea vs. Everton odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Chelsea as the 0.5-goal and -185 money-line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Everton vs. Chelsea spread: Chelsea -0.5

Everton vs. Chelsea over-under: 2.5 goals

Everton vs. Chelsea money line: Everton +550, Chelsea -185, Draw +305

CHEL: G Edouard Mendy has 12 clean sheets (third in EPL).

EVTN: F Richarlison has scored a goal in four straight games.

Why you should back Chelsea



The Blues (13-8-6, 47 points) have yielded two goals (one an own goal) in the 10 games under Tuchel, going 8-0-2. That includes clean sheets against Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham and a 1-0 Champions League win against Atletico Madrid. Chelsea has opted for an extra defender but can still create scoring chances, and Everton hasn't won at Stamford Bridge in its last 25 tries.

Chelsea has six players with at least four goals, led by Tammy Abraham with six, and Mason Mount (five goals, three assists) and Timo Werner (five goals and five assists) create opportunities. The Blues are plus-17 in goal differential, third-best in the league, while Everton has scored just six more than it has allowed. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has six clean sheets in his first 10 home starts.

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees (14-4-8, 46 points) beat Chelsea 1-0 at Goodison Park and are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since 1978-79. Everton has won three of the last four against the Blues. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is a master tactician, and his squad comes in on a strong three-game win streak started with a huge 2-0 win at Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the key to the attack and entered the weekend tied for fourth in the EPL with 13 goals. Ten Everton players have at least one goal. Richarlison has six and three assists, while Gylfi Sigurdsson has six career goals against Chelsea. Lucas Digne is one of the league's best defenders and helps push the attack, tying for sixth in the EPL with six assists.

