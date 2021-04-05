Everton will try to halt its backward slide when it hosts Crystal Palace on Monday in an English Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. The Toffees have lost three straight and come in off a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup on March 20. Still, they sit eighth in the standings, five points behind Chelsea for one of the coveted top-four spots. Crystal Palace is in the 12th spot and hasn't played since March 13, when it beat West Brom 1-0 before the league went on its international break.

Crystal Palace vs. Everton spread: Everton -0.5

Crystal Palace vs. Everton over-under: 2.5 goals

Crystal Palace vs. Everton money line: Crystal Palace +400, Everton -125, Draw +245

CP: Christian Benteke ranks fourth in the league in aerials won (134)

EVT: Richarlison has four of the team's last six goals and five game-winners

Why you should back Everton



The Toffees (14-4-10, 46 points) haven't won a game in more than a month, but the break likely revitalized them and they have the quality to cruise past Palace. They held league leader Manchester City off the score sheet for 83 minutes before a pair of late goals. Everton is top-heavy with talent, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are top-quality and former World Cup star James Rodriguez can still cause headaches for opponents. Calvert-Lewin has a league-best 14 non-penalty goals, and that tally total is tied for fourth in the EPL.

Everton gets its scoring from a variety of players, with Richarlison (six) and Rodriguez (five) among the 10 who have scored at least one goal. Rodriguez's return from injury should inject some creativity, and he has four assists in his 18 appearances. Gylfi Sigurdsson has four goals and four assists, often coming off the bench. Lucas Digne is one of the league's best defenders and helps push the attack, adding six assists. The Toffees should have no problem controlling the game against a Palace squad that ranks 18th of the 20 teams in time of possession at 40.6.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles (10-7-12, 37 points) come in on a 2-2-1 run, including scoreless draws with both Manchester United and Fulham. Palace was without Wilfried Zaha for two of those matches, and his return will be a huge jolt. Zaha has nine goals in the 21 matches he has played, and Eberechi Eze and Andros Townsend also bring energy. They have combined for seven assists, and Eze has contributed three goals to the effort.

Manager Roy Hodgson is a sharp tactical mind, and while the former England manager's future is unsettled, he will try to at least equal Palace's club-best EPL finish of 10th place. Striker Christian Benteke also has finishing ability for the Eagles, with five goals this season. Palace also has a promising young player in 24-year-old Jairo Riedelwald, who has two goals as one of the 13 Palace players who have scored this season.

