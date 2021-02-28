Everton will try to build momentum after a rousing Merseyside derby victory when it hosts Southampton on Monday in an English Premier League match. Everton beat crosstown rival Liverpool 2-0 last Saturday, its first win at Anfield since 1999. The Toffees entered the weekend in seventh place in the league standings, just five points out of the top four. Southampton has been devastated by injuries and has taken just one point in its last eight games. The Saints are in 14th position, just seven points above the relegation zone.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. The latest Everton vs. Southampton odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Everton as the 0.5-goal and +115 money-line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Everton vs. Southampton spread: Everton -0.5

Everton vs. Southampton over-under: 2.5 goals

Everton vs. Southampton money line: Everton +115, Southampton +240, Draw +240

EVE: The Toffees are 10-0-5 in their last 15 at home against Southampton.

SOU: The Saints have scored first in 14 of the 25 games, going 7-3-4.

Why you should back Everton



The Toffees (12-4-8, 40 points) come in with supreme confidence and don't want a letdown. They turned away every chance against Liverpool and come in without any major injury concerns. In fact, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return, and he entered the weekend tied for third in the EPL with 13 goals. He could have a big day against a Saints defense that lacks the depth to overcome the injuries.

Richarlison led the way against Liverpool, scoring one of the two goals to give him four this season, and he is one of 10 Everton players with at least one. Former World Cup Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez, who has five goals and four assists, should be the main playmaker for Everton. Lucas Digne is tied for sixth in the EPL with six assists and provides leadership in the back four.

Why you should back Southampton

The Saints (8-6-11, 30 points) are without numerous starters, but they proved in a draw with Chelsea and a win against Liverpool that they can rise to the occasion. They also face an Everton side that has struggled mightily at home. Only four of the Toffees' 12 EPL wins this season and only 35 percent of their points (14 of 40) have come at Goodison Park.

Southampton beat Everton 2-0 in October, and it is looking to take the league double over the Toffees for the first time since 1997-98. The Saints have talented forwards who could pose problems. Danny Ings, who has a team-high eight goals, should lead the attack along with Che Adams (four). James Ward-Prowse (five assists) can set teammates up from his midfield spot.

