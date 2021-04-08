Fulham will bid to claw its way out of the relegation zone when it hosts Wolves in a crucial Premier League showdown on Friday at Craven Cottage in London. Fulham sits in 18th place in the Premier League standings, three points behind Newcastle United, the final team currently safe from relegation. The club is coming off a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday. Meanwhile Wolves is in 14th in the standings, nine points ahead of Fulham.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Fulham is listed as the +145 favorite by William Hill Sportsbook, while Wolves is the +215 underdog in the latest Fulham vs. Wolves odds. A draw is priced at +205. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Fulham vs. Wolves spread: Fulham -0.5 (+150)

Fulham vs. Wolves over-under: 2.5 goals

Fulham vs. Wolves money line: Fulham +145, Wolves +215

Fulham: Alphonse Areola has 19 clean sheets this season.

Wolves: Pedro Neto is tied for ninth in the Premier League in assists (six).

Why you should back Fulham



Fulham has one of the better goalkeepers in the Premier League. Alphonse Areola, a 28-year-old from France, has 19 clean sheets this season. That is tied for sixth best in the league.

In addition, Fulham catches Wolves at the right time. Wolves is winless in its last five games, including a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, which is fighting to avoid relegation. Wolves also has struggled on the road this season, with four wins, four draws and seven defeats in 15 away matches.

Why you should back Wolves

Wolves already has beaten Fulham this season. On Oct. 4 Wolves prevailed 1-0 over Fulham in a match that wasn't as close as the final score indicates. Wolves had 14 shots, including five on goal, in that match, and only the heroics of Areola prevented a much larger Wolves victory.

In addition, Fulham has struggled mightily at home this season. In 16 home matches, Fulham has two wins, four draws and 10 defeats. That is the worst home record in the Premier League this season.

How to make EPL picks for Wolves vs. Fulham

