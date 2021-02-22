It should be an end-to-end match on Tuesday when Southampton visits Leeds United for an English Premier League clash at Elland Road. Southampton is seeking its first league victory since Jan. 4 but comes off a 1-1 draw with Premier League power Chelsea on Saturday. Leeds suffered a 1-0 setback to Wolverhampton on Friday. This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2012 -- the first in the top flight since 2004 -- and the two sides are separated by just two points in the league table.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Elland Road in Leeds, England. The latest Southampton vs. Leeds United odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Leeds United as a +116 money line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Southampton vs. Leeds United spread: Leeds -0.5

Southampton vs. Leeds United over-under: 2.5 goals

Southampton vs. Leeds United money line: Southampton +230, Leeds +116

SOU: The Saints have six goals in the four games since the 9-0 loss to Manchester United.

LEE: The Whites have scored 10 goals over their last six games (3-3-0).

Why you should back Leeds United

Leeds United is a team that likes to take risks, and that pays off in goals. It has scored 40 goals this season, the most of any team outside the top six. The loss to Wolves marked the first time in six matches that Leeds failed to score, and seven players have scored at least three goals. Patrick Bamford is the top threat, with 12 in 24 league matches, and Jack Harrison has netted six.

The Saints have allowed 40 goals and have a minus-9 goal differential, while Leeds has yielded just three more than it has scored. Leeds rarely plays to a draw, with just two this season, and has had an extra day of rest. Southampton has yielded 15 goals in its past five games and is still licking its wounds from a 9-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester United at the start of the month.

Why you should back Southampton

Leeds' risk/reward approach leads to numerous chances for opponents, and the Saints have the talent to exploit it. Japanese international Takumi Minamino has provided a spark for Southampton, netting the goal against Chelsea. That draw should provide confidence for Ralph Hasenhuttl's squad, and facing a leaky defense and mistake-prone goalkeeper Illan Meslier should benefit the Saints.

Leeds has allowed 43 league goals this season, second-most in the Premier League. Southampton has firepower up front, led by top scorer Danny Ings, who has eight goals and has chipped in three assists. Che Adams can score or set up teammates, as evidenced by his four goals and four assists, and Nathan Redmond and Moussa Djenepo can be dangerous in the final third.

How to make EPL picks for Leeds United vs. Southampton

