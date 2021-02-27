Third-place Leicester City faces a stern test after being ousted from the Europa League when it hosts Arsenal in an English Premier League match on Sunday. Leicester City suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Slavia Prague on Thursday and will be looking to bounce back. Arsenal, meanwhile, rallied for a 3-2 victory against Benfica on Thursday to advance to the Europa League Round of 16. Leicester City struck for a late goal to beat Arsenal 1-0 in its last matchup in October.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 a.m. ET at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. The latest Arsenal vs. Leicester City odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Leicester City at +150 on the money line, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Leicester City vs. Arsenal picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

Arsenal vs. Leicester spread: Leicester -0.5

Arsenal vs. Leicester over-under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Leicester money line: Leicester +150, Arsenal +190, Draw +225

ARS: Arsenal has more red cards (two) than goals (one) in its last three games at Leicester.

LEI: The Foxes are 6-1 in their last seven EPL games immediately following a European fixture.

Why you should back Leicester City

The Foxes (15-4-6, 49 points, third) have three wins and a draw in their last four league games against Arsenal, and Jamie Vardy has been a thorn in the Gunners' side. He scored the winner in the 80th minute of Leicester's October victory and has 11 goals in 12 matches against the Gunners. He has scored 12 in 21 matches for Leicester City this season and shares the team lead with five assists with James Maddison, who will miss Sunday's showdown.

Leicester City was content to sit back in the last meeting, but it could play a more open game this time around to try to exploit a weak Arsenal defense. Harvey Barnes should join Vardy in the attack, and Youri Tielemans (five goals, two assists) is a strong substitute for Maddison. Cengiz Under, who assisted on Vardy's winner in the last meeting, also could play a key role against Arsenal.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners (10-4-11, 34 points, 11th) are brimming with confidence after Thursday's satisfying victory against Benfica. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice, including the decisive goal in the 87th minute to push Arsenal through. Kieran Tierney also cashed in, and both players have been in top form. Midfielder Thomas Partey also has returned from injury and will provide a boost for Mikel Arteta's side on Sunday.

Arsenal is back at full strength, and it should continue to dictate the pace against the Foxes. The Gunners ruled possession in the last meeting, holding the ball 69 percent of the time and taking 12 corners to Leicester's one. Bukayo Saka has been one of the team's top players, and he has five goals, third on the team behind Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

