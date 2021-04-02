Surging Arsenal will try to exploit the injury-ravaged defending league champion when it hosts Liverpool on Saturday in an English Premier League showdown at Emirates Stadium in London. Liverpool sits in seventh place in the league standings but is just five points out of the fourth spot, while Arsenal is ninth. It is a matchup of two of the league's most successful teams, with the clubs owning a combined 31 titles. The Gunners played to a 3-3 draw against West Ham and the Reds edged Wolverhampton 1-0 before the international break.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Arsenal vs. Liverpool odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Liverpool as the 0.5-goal and +125 money-line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Liverpool vs. Arsenal picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $18,200 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has set his sights on Liverpool vs. Arsenal and revealed his best bets. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -0.5

Arsenal vs. Liverpool over-under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Liverpool money line: Arsenal +210, Liverpool +125, Draw +250

ARS: The Gunners are third-worst in the EPL in percentage of shots on target (30.8)

LIV: The Reds rank second in the league in time of possession (63 percent)

Why you should back Liverpool



The Reds (13-7-9, 46 points) will be motivated to stay in the hunt for the top four, and they are likely to field their top squad to knock off the rust from the break. Real Madrid is on tap in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, and the Reds want to go into that matchup with confidence. Liverpool's defense has been hit particularly hard by injuries, but Ozan Kabak was brought on in January and forms a solid partnership with Nathaniel Phillips in the back. Liverpool took a 3-1 victory over Arsenal in its September matchup.

Wolves came into their game against Arsenal with just 25 goals in 28 games, but they scored three in the draw, so Liverpool should see scoring opportunities. The Reds have scored 48 goals, led by Mohamed Salah, who has 17 to share the EPL lead with Harry Kane. Sadio Mane has seven goals and four assists, and he and Salah are considered among the world's best players.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners (12-6-11, 42 points) have found their scoring in recent matches, netting nine goals in their last four Premier League games. The attack looks strong, with Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka creating chances for strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Lacazette has a team-leading 11 goals, while Aubameyang has nine, and they should be able to take advantage of a decimated Reds defense. Liverpool has allowed 36 goals this season, second-most among the league's top 10, and the Reds have posted only eight clean sheets.

Saka has five goals and two assists, while expected starter Nicolas Pepe also has scored five times. Arsenal is unbeaten in its last four league matches, including wins against Leicester and Tottenham, and it beat Liverpool 2-1 in their last meeting at the Emirates last July. Willian appears to be healthy after a minor calf injury before the break. The Brazilian seems to have returned to form after a shaky start to the season and has a team-high five assists.

How to make EPL picks for Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Green has studied this matchup from every possible angle and locked in his best bets. Go to SportsLine now to see his picks.

So where does all the betting value lie for Arsenal vs. Liverpool? Visit SportsLine now to see the top picks, all from the European soccer expert who has generated over $18,200 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.