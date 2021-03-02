Manchester City has gone more than three months without suffering a loss, posting 24 victories and three draws over its last 27 matches. Pep Guardiola's side has won 20 consecutive games overall and 15 in a row in the English Premier League since dropping a 2-0 decision on Nov. 21 to Tottenham. Manchester City looks to keep the streaks going when it hosts Wolves on Tuesday. The Cityzens were victorious in their first meeting with Wolves this season, opening their EPL season on Sept. 21 with a 3-1 road triumph.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Manchester City vs. Wolves odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester City as a 1.5-goal and -470 money-line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Green has generated over $17,600 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Manchester City vs. Wolves spread: Manchester City -1.5

Manchester City vs. Wolves over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Wolves money line: Manchester City -470, Wolves +1400, Draw +525

MC: The Cityzens lead the Premier League with 36 points earned in 2021

WOL: Pedro Neto leads the team with five goals and five assists

Top predictions for Manchester City vs. Wolves

Green is leaning over 2.5 goals in Tuesday's matchup between Manchester City and Wolves. The Cityzens recorded only two goals in Saturday's win over West Ham, but they rested some of their top scorers. Raheem Sterling, who shares the team lead with 13 goals, and Phil Foden (11) were among those that were rested for the contest. The 26-year-old Sterling has tallied five times in his last eight matches.

The dynamic playmaker is even in goals for Manchester City with Ilkay Gundogan, who has notched 11 of his 13 during Premier League play. Wolves is led in scoring by Neto and Ruben Neves, who both have five tallies. Both Portuguese players have scored all of their goals in Premier League matches, which is one of the reasons why Green is leaning toward the over on Tuesday.

