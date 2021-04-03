Manchester United looks to extend its impressive run and retain an outside shot at the English Premier League title when it hosts Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday at Old Trafford. Manchester United is unbeaten in its past nine Premier League games and entered the weekend 14 points off Manchester City's pace with nine games left. The Red Devils beat Manchester City 2-0 on March 7 but lost 3-1 to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals on March 21. Brighton is in 16th place but comes in off consecutive victories, including a 3-0 win against Newcastle on March 20.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The latest Brighton vs. Manchester United odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester United as the 0.5-goal and -155 money-line favorite (risk $155 to win $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Manchester United vs. Brighton picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

Brighton vs. Manchester United spread: Man United -0.5

Brighton vs. Manchester United over-under: 2.5 goals

Brighton vs. Manchester United money line: Brighton +440, Man U -155, Draw +285

BRI: The Seagulls have allowed only four more goals than they have scored.

MANU: The Red Devils have scored 56 Premier League goals this season

Why you should back Manchester United



The Red Devils (16-9-4, 57 points) know they will need to string together a flawless finish to have any shot at the league title. They face a Seagulls side that is six points above the relegation zone. Man U has won five in a row and nine of the last 11 against Brighton, with a 14-4 scoring edge in the last five meetings. Manchester United has recorded a clean sheet in six of its last seven Premier League games, with a defense headed by captain Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Manchester United is in the midst of a goalkeeper controversy, with 24-year-old Dean Henderson starting the past six EPL matches and expected to be the choice moving forward. But David de Gea, 30, was one of the world's top goalkeepers not long ago and has nine of the team's 12 clean sheets. The Red Devils have a few injuries, but midfielder Bruno Fernandes is third in the Premier League in both goals (16) and assists (10). Marcus Rashford (nine goals, seven assists) is expected back from an ankle injury, and Edinson Cavani (six goals) can cause trouble in the box.

Why you should back Brighton

The Seagulls (7-11-11, 32 points) are fighting to stay out of the relegation zone, and they have the firepower to cause some issues for Manchester United. The Red Devils struggled against Leicester in the final match before the break, and Brighton manager Graham Potter was likely taking notes. The Seagulls outscored Southampton and Newcastle 5-1 in their past two games and appear to be breaking out of their funk. They are far below their expected points total of 48.87 and have been dominant in several games this season, but they have struggled to finish their chances.

The Seagulls have scorers who can cause issues for United's defense, starting with Neal Maupay, who has a team-best eight goals. Leandro Tossard and Lewis Dunk have four apiece, and Danny Welbeck has three and will be motivated against the team he starred for in six seasons. Midfielders Pascal Gross (six assists) and Adam Lallana play pivotal roles in Brighton's offense, feeding the ball to teammates in open spaces. The Seagulls are seventh in the league in total shots, and they are finally starting to put them on target.

