It's the marquee match of the week when English Premier League powers Chelsea and Manchester United square off on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Manchester United cruised into the Round of 16 of the Europa League on Thursday with a scoreless draw thanks to a 4-0 victory in the first leg against Real Sociedad. Chelsea came away with an impressive 1-0 win against La Liga leader Atletico Madrid in its Champions League match on Tuesday. This is a critical match for Chelsea's hopes of returning to the Champions League next season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET in London. The latest Manchester United vs. Chelsea odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Chelsea as the 0.5-goal and +124 money-line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Manchester United vs. Chelsea spread: Chelsea -0.5

Manchester United vs. Chelsea over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Chelsea money line: Chelsea +124, Man United +230, Draw +230

MANU: The Red Devils have not lost in their last 19 road league games (13-0-6).

CHE: The Blues have zero goals on 41 shots in their last three EPL games against Man U.

Why you should back Chelsea



The Blues (12-7-6, 43 points, fifth) have not lost since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager in January. The team is 6-0-2 in that span, and Chelsea has allowed just two goals in its last eight matches. The Blues have dominated possession in every game under the new manager, and they held the ball 63 percent of the time against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Chelsea has the firepower to score goals, with Tammy Abraham (team-high six goals), Timo Werner (five) and Jorginho (five). Four other players have at least four, including Olivier Giroud, who scored the winner on a brilliant bicycle kick against Atletico. Manchester United's top scorer, Bruno Fernandes, has just one goal against the EPL's "big six" this season, and the Blues will focus on locking him down on Sunday.

Why you should back Manchester United

Manchester United has dominated its recent matchups, with three wins and three draws in the past six. United will give Chelsea by far its biggest test since Tuchel took the reins, with the Red Devils possessing much more speed and ambition than any previous foe. Fernandes is second in the EPL in goals with 15, and he will fight hard to break his run of bad luck against top competition.

Marcus Rashford also plays a major role in Manchester United's attack, scoring nine goals for the league's top-scoring team (53). Rashford also has six assists, second on the team to Fernandes' 10 (also second in EPL). The Red Devils' attacking style leads to chances in their end, but goalkeeper David de Gea is one of the team's most experienced players and has seven clean sheets.

