It will be a battle of English Premier League heavyweights on Sunday when Manchester United visits Tottenham Hotspur in London. The last meeting between the clubs brought controversy, and a 10-man United squad was humiliated 6-1 at Old Trafford. Manchester United is firmly in second place in the English Premier League table but has little hope of catching Manchester City, while Spurs entered the weekend in sixth, just three points out of the No. 4 spot. United comes off a 2-0 victory against Granada in the Europa League on Thursday, while Tottenham hasn't played since a 2-2 draw with Newcastle on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The latest Manchester United vs. Tottenham odds from William Hill Sportsbook list United as the 0.5-goal and +145 money-line favorite, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Manchester United vs. Tottenham spread: Man United -0.5

Manchester United vs. Tottenham over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Tottenham money line: Man United +245, Tottenham +185, Draw +240

MAN: Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have combined for 65 shots on target.

TOT: Harry Kane has taken a league-high 106 shots, 14 more than any other player.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils (17-9-4, 60 points) will be fired up to avenge their humiliating loss to Spurs in October, when Anthony Martial was sent off for a light tap in retaliation for taking an elbow to the neck. They also would relish pushing Tottenham further from one of the coveted top-four spots. United has plenty of firepower, led by Bruno Fernandes, who is third in the league in goals with 16. The Portuguese midfielder also ranks second in the EPL with 10 assists.

Marcus Rashford also is turning into a world-class scorer for Manchester United, posting 10 goals and seven assists in league play. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches and have not lost in their last 22 road games, a mark that stretches back to January 2020. Tottenham has struggled in recent weeks, going 1-1-2 and yielding seven goals in its last four matches and being eliminated from the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb.

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs (14-7-9, 49 points) will be desperate to stay in the race for a Champions League spot, and they definitely have the quality up front to cause issues for United. It starts with league scoring leader Harry Kane, who has 19 goals and 13 assists to lead both categories. He scored twice in the October clash against the Red Devils, and Son Heung-Min also tallied twice. The South Korean has nine goals and ranks fifth in the EPL with nine assists. Spurs have scored 51 goals this season, tied for fourth-most in the league, 19 more than they have yielded.

Manager Jose Mourinho has had a week to draw up a game plan to beat his former team, and he will have his players motivated to break their dry spell. Spurs aren't taking a ton of shots, but they are putting them on target, ranking third in the league with 38.2 percent on the mark.

How to make EPL picks for Tottenham vs. Manchester United

