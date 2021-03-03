Liverpool finished atop the Premier League last season, capturing the 19th English title in team history to put it one behind Manchester United for most in history. The Reds' chances of repeating for the first time since a three-year reign from 1981-84 are all but over as they trail first-place Manchester City by 19 points with 12 matches remaining. Liverpool now just hopes to finish in the top four, a quest that begins when it hosts Chelsea on Thursday. The team currently is sixth in the standings, two points behind West Ham for fourth.

Kickoff from Anfield is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. ET. The latest Liverpool vs. Chelsea odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Liverpool as 0.5-goal and +125 money-line favorites, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Chelsea vs. Liverpool picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $17,600 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has set his sights on Liverpool vs. Chelsea and revealed his best bets. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea spread: Liverpool -0.5

Liverpool vs. Chelsea over-under: 2.5 goals

Liverpool vs. Chelsea money line: Liverpool +125, Chelsea +225, Draw +245

LIV: The Reds have played three straight 2-0 matches, winning two

CHEL: The Blues have posted three clean sheets in their last four games

Latest Odds: Liverpool -0.5 Bet Now

Top predictions for Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Green is leaning under 2.5 goals in Thursday's showdown between Liverpool and Chelsea. Liverpool's Sadio Mane has had plenty of success against Chelsea in his career, scoring seven goals in 16 matches against the Blues. It's the 28-year-old from Senegal's third-highest total versus any club, behind only Crystal Palace (10) and Aston Villa (eight). However, Mane has been in a bit of a drought, scoring just two goals in his last nine matches.

It will be difficult for Mane to break through against Chelsea, which has surrendered an average of 0.96 goals in the Premier League this season. Scoring also could be a problem for the Blues, who have lost four straight meetings with Liverpool. Tammy Abraham leads the team with 12 goals but has fallen out of favor with manager Thomas Tuchel and was kept out of the lineup for the last two matches, and his questionable status is one of the reasons Green is leaning toward the under on Thursday.

How to make EPL picks for Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Green has analyzed Liverpool vs. Chelsea from every possible angle and locked in his best bets, including one with a plus-money payout. He's only sharing them here.

So which side of the Liverpool vs. Chelsea money line has all the value? And what are the best bets for Thursday's matchup? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Chelsea vs. Liverpool picks, all from the European soccer expert who has generated over $17,600 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.