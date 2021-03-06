Manchester United will try to end Manchester City's 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions when it visits Etihad Stadium on Sunday for the 185th Manchester derby. City is 14 points clear of second-place Manchester United at the top of the English Premier League table and has won 15 straight in the league. Pep Guardiola's side buried Wolves 4-1 on Tuesday, scoring two goals in stoppage time, and has won every game since a pair of draws in December. One of those draws was a scoreless match with Manchester United. The Red Devils' last outing was a disappointing 0-0 draw on Wednesday against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City spread: Man City -1.5

Manchester United vs. Manchester City over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Manchester City money line: Man United +575, Man City -210, Draw +340

UNITED: Man United has failed to score a goal in its last three matches across all competitions.

CITY: The Cityzens haven't trailed for a minute in their last 19 league games.

Why you should back Manchester City



The Cityzens overwhelm teams with quality depth and they have numerous attackers who make a difference. Ilkay Gundogan is the top scorer with 11 goals and came off the bench on Tuesday, so he should be well rested. Phil Foden also sat Tuesday, and the 20-year-old has six goals and the vision to create them, adding three assists. Gabriel Jesus scored twice against Wolves to give him six on the season.

Raheem Sterling has nine goals and five assists and always seems to come through in the biggest moments, while Kevin De Bruyne is among the EPL's best midfielders. The Belgian is tied for the league lead with 11 assists and has three goals. Manchester United has not scored in three games, and it faces a Manchester City defense that has allowed just 17 goals, eight fewer than any other team in England's top flight.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils will be fired up to end their rival's streak, and goalkeeper Dean Henderson will be eager to prove he can be Manchester United's top option. Usual starter David De Gea is on leave following the birth of his first child, so Henderson could get an extended look and had his eighth clean sheet on Wednesday. Manchester United has yielded 32 goals in 27 matches and has not lost a game on the road in its last 21 contests.

Bruno Fernandes is second in the EPL in goals with 15 and is tied for third in assists with 10. He and Marcus Rashford are a potent combination, with the 23-year-old Rashford scoring nine goals and adding six assists as he develops into the top-class scorer he is expected to be. The Red Devils also got a boost from the return of Edinson Cavani on Wednesday, who has scored six goals this season.

