Manchester United has gone seven Premier League seasons since winning its record 20th English title in 2012-13. The Red Devils' chances of ending the drought are getting slimmer, as they trail first-place Manchester City by 15 points with a dozen matches remaining. Manchester United looks to gain ground when it visits Crystal Palace on Wednesday. The Red Devils are coming off back-to-back scoreless draws, while the Eagles had a similar result in their last match.

Kickoff from Selhurst Park is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. ET. The latest Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester United as 1.5 goal and -235 money line favorites, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $17,600 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has set his sights on Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace and revealed his best bets. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United spread: Manchester United -1.5

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United over-under: 2.5 goals

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United money line: Manchester United -235, Crystal Palace +700, Draw +340

CP: The Eagles are averaging 1.12 goals per game

MU: The Red Devils have lost only two of the 23 all-time meetings

Latest Odds: Crystal Palace +700 Bet Now

Top predictions for Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Green is leaning over 2.5 goals in Wednesday's matchup between Crystal Palace and Manchester United. The Red Devils are past due to break out after being blanked by Chelsea and Real Sociedad in their last two outings. Bruno Fernandes leads the team with 22 goals overall and is second in the Premier League with 15. The 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder also has a knack for setting up scoring chances, as he is tied for third in the league with 10 assists.

If the Red Devils are to bust out of their scoring slump, Crystal Palace is the perfect opponent for them. The Eagles are missing numerous key players due to injuries -- including leading scorer Wilfried Zaha, who has been sidelined since Feb. 2 with a hamstring issue. Crystal Palace has given up 14 goals in its last eight games and permitted 16 shots in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Fulham, which is one of the reasons Green is leaning toward the over on Wednesday.

How to make EPL picks for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

Green has analyzed Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United from every possible angle and he's revealed three best bets, including one with a plus-money payout. He's only sharing them here.

So who wins Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United? And what are the best bets for Wednesday's matchup? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace picks, all from the European soccer expert who has generated over $17,600 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.