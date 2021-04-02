Manchester City will try to avenge a 5-2 defeat to Leicester City early in the season when the teams face off Saturday in an English Premier League clash at King Power Stadium in Leicester. Manchester City is 14 points clear of Manchester United at the top of the league table and has won 25 of its past 26 games in all competitions. That includes a 2-0 victory against Everton in its last outing on March 20. The Foxes are in third place and have scored eight goals in their past two games, including a 3-1 win against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The latest Manchester City vs. Leicester City odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester City as the 0.5-goal and -180 money-line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Leicester City vs. Manchester City picks, check out the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

Manchester City vs. Leicester City spread: Man City -0.5

Manchester City vs. Leicester City over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Leicester City money line: Man City -180, Leicester +525, Draw +300

MC: The team has outscored its opponents 27-8 over the last 11 games

LC: Kelechi Iheanacho scored five Premier League goals in March

Why you should back Manchester City



Manchester City (22-5-3, 71 points) has been in spectacular form since mid-December and is favored to win an unprecedented quadruple (EPL, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup). It has a plus-43 goal differential in league action, and it will be fired up for revenge and to cripple Leicester's hope of making an unlikely run at the title. The win against Everton was its third straight clean sheet, and goalkeeper Ederson leads the league with 16. City has allowed just 21 goals in the 30 games, and Ederson also leads the Premier League in save percentage at 78.3.

The Citizens attack is led by elite midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who is second in the league with 11 assists and has scored five times. He is one of six Manchester City players with at least five goals, with Ilkay Gundogan leading the way with 12. City completes a league-high 88 percent of its passes and holds the ball 64 percent of the time. Raheem Sterling (nine goals, five assists) and Phil Foden (six, five) play critical roles, with Foden, 20, emerging as one of the world's top young talents.

Why you should back Leicester City

The Foxes (17-5-7, 56 points) come in brimming with confidence off the win against Manchester Unied, and they are looking to close the gap in the standings. Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho have been a potent partnership up top with James Maddison out, and he could return from injury on Saturday. Vardy had a hat trick in the victory against City this season, and while he has seen his goals dry up, he is getting plenty of chances and providing assists. Iheanacho scored twice in the FA Cup quarterfinal win, and he'll look to make some noise against his former team.

Leicester has the pace to counter-attack, and that was the recipe for success in the September victory. The Foxes are 3-1-1 in their last five and are motivated to remain in the top four after a late-season swoon knocked them out last season. With Maddison (eight goals) uncertain and Harvey Barnes (nine) also dealing with an injury, Youri Tielemans could play an even bigger role. The Belgian midfielder has six goals and three assists.

