After reaching the final of the Europa League in 2019, things did not go as well for Arsenal in the competition last season. The Gunners were unable to escape the Round of 32, as they fell to Olympiacos by virtue of the away goals rule. Arsenal's hopes of returning to the final and claiming its first Europa League championship are still alive, and the team will continue the march when it takes on Slavia Prague in the first leg of the 2021 Europa League quarterfinals, which takes place on April 8. The Gunners exacted revenge for last season's defeat by ousting Olympiacos in the Round of 16, while Slavia Prague got past Rangers to earn its second straight appearance in the quarterfinals after participating in the Champions League last year.

Villarreal vs. Dinamo Zabreb, Ajax vs. Roma and Manchester United vs. Granada round out the quarterfinal matchups. All four first-leg matches are set to begin at 3 p.m. ET. The 2021 Europa League will conclude on May 26, when a champion will be crowned at Gdansk City Stadium in Gdansk, Poland. Before locking in your picks to win the 2021 Europa League, make sure you see what SportsLine's European soccer guru Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. In fact, Green has generated over $18,200 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has analyzed every matchup in the 2021 Europa League bracket and locked in his best bets. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Europa League predictions

One team Green is backing to advance in the 2021 Europa League: Villarreal defeats Dinamo Zagreb in the quarterfinals.

Villarreal has won four consecutive matches but will take on Grenada in La Liga action five days prior to its meeting with Dinamo Zagreb. The Spanish side has permitted a total of two goals during its winning streak and hasn't yielded more than two in a contest since posting a 5-3 victory over Sivasspor on Oct. 22 in its first 2021 Europa League group stage contest. Gerard Moreno leads Villarreal with 20 goals this season and has been hot of late, scoring a brace in the team's 2-0 triumph over Dynamo Kiev in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie before scoring in a 2-1 victory over Cadiz in a La Liga match on Sunday.

"Villarreal easily beat Dynamo Kiev home and away in the Round of 16, and its superior technical ability could make the difference in this quarterfinal showdown," Green told SportsLine.

How to make 2021 Europa League picks

Green also is high on a team that has enjoyed success in knockout competitions of late. He has discovered a critical X-factor that has him backing this club to lift the trophy in Poland. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2021 Europa League title? And what critical X-factor makes one team a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence in the 2021 Europa League, all from the expert who has generated over $18,200 since the 2017-18 season.

2021 Europa League odds (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Manchester United +150

Arsenal +275

Villarreal +550

Ajax +600

Roma +900

Granada +2800

Slavia Prague +3300

Dinamo Zagreb +5000