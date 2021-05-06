Villarreal is hoping the third time will be a charm in its quest for a berth in the UEFA Europa League final. The Spanish side failed on its previous two attempts, losing in the semifinals to Porto in 2011 before being defeated by Liverpool five years later. Villarreal looks to finally reach the title game when it visits Arsenal in the second leg of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League semifinals on Thursday. After posting 11 wins and a draw over its first 12 matches in the competition, Villarreal remained unbeaten and moved a step closer to the final by edging Arsenal 2-1 at home in the first leg.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Arsenal vs. Villarreal odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Arsenal as 0.5-goal and -120 money-line favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Villarreal vs. Arsenal spread: Arsenal -0.5 (-125)

Villarreal vs. Arsenal over-under: 2.5 goals

Villarreal vs. Arsenal money line: Arsenal -120, Villarreal +333, Draw +250

VIL: The club has allowed fewer than two goals in 12 straight Europa League matches

ARS: The Gunners have posted clean sheets in each of their last three victories over all competitions

Green is leaning over 2.5 goals in Thursday's showdown between Villarreal and Arsenal. Villarreal has scored at least two goals in seven of its last eight Europa League matches and 10 of 13 overall in the competition. The Spanish side also possesses two of the top nine scorers in the Europa League, as Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer are among six players tied for fourth with six tallies apiece. The 29-year-old Moreno, who leads the team with 26 goals across all competitions, is due to break out as he is in the midst of a four-game drought -- his longest since a five-game stretch bridging October and November.

Despite being held to fewer than two goals in three of its last four Europa League contests, Arsenal has proven to be more than capable of turning up the offense. The Gunners netted at least three tallies in each of their final five group-stage matches and eight of 13 overall games in the competition. Nicolas Pepe also is one of the six players tied for fourth in Europa League goals and has scored in three straight contests in the event, which is one of the reasons Green is leaning toward the over on Thursday.

