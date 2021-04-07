Arsenal's quest to reach a second UEFA Europa League final in three seasons resumes on Thursday when the Gunners host reigning Czech champion Slavia Prague in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal at Emirates Stadium in London. Arsenal sits in 10th-place in the English Premier League standings and is coming off a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday. Meanwhile, Slavia Prague is 20-0-5 in domestic play this season. On Sunday the team escaped with a 0-0 draw at Brno.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Arsenal is listed as the -187 favorite at William Hill Sportsbook, while Slavia Prague is the +500 underdog in the latest Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague odds. A draw is fetching +320. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal picks, be sure to see the UEFA Europa League predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's soccer guru Martin Green.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $18,200 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has set his sights on Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are several odds and trends for Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague spread: Arsenal -0.5 (-180)

Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague over-under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague money line: Arsenal -187, Slavia Prague +500, Draw +320

ARS: Fifteen players have scored in the Europa League this season

SLA: The side has won its league three times in four seasons

Why you should back Arsenal



The Gunners have a history of success against Czech competition. In eight matches against Czech sides, Arsenal has seven victories and one draw. In the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League group stage the Gunners routed Slavia Prague, 7-0, in London. That result remains their biggest European home win and Slavia Prague's biggest continental defeat.

In addition, Arsenal is difficult to beat at home. The Gunners' overall UEFA Europa League home record is 16-4-3.

Why you should back Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague already has eliminated two formidable foes en route to the quarterfinals. The club shockingly knocked out Leicester City in the round of 32 and Rangers in the round of 16. The success against Leicester City included a 2-0 win at King Power Stadium in the second leg.

In addition, Slavia Prague faces an Arsenal side that has been inconsistent all season. Before the international break, the Gunners earned a quality 2-1 result over Tottenham but then had to battle from a three-goal deficit to draw 3-3 with West Ham. That came before Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

How to make Europa League picks for Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal

Green has broken down this matchup, and while he's leaning over the total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side. Head to SportsLine to see his analysis and top picks.

So who wins Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal money line has all the value, all from the European soccer expert who has generated over $18,200 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.