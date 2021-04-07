Manchester United and Granada meet for the first time ever when the two sides square off in the first leg of a UEFA Europa League quarterfinal at Los Carmenes in Granada. Manchester United sits in second place in the English Premier League standings, 14 points behind rival Manchester City. Meanwhile, Granada is in ninth place in La Liga. The teams will meet again on April 15 in the second leg of the quarterfinal at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kickoff for Thursday is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Manchester United is listed as the -167 favorite at William Hill Sportsbook, while Granada is the +550 underdog in the latest Manchester United vs. Granada odds. A draw is priced at +260. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Manchester United vs. Granada spread: Manchester United -0.5 (-160)

Manchester United vs. Granada over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Granada money line: Manchester United -167, Granada +550, Draw +260

MAN: Manchester United is unbeaten over its last 10 Premier League matches

GRA: Granada has the fifth best home record (8-4-3) in La Liga

Why you should back Manchester United



Manchester United is on an absolute roll right now. The Red Devils have won three straight Premier League matches and are unbeaten over their last 10 games. They are coming off a 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Brighton, which helped them remain in second place in the EPL standings.

In addition, Manchester United is catching a Granada side not playing its best. The Spanish club has lost three of its last four La Liga matches. One of the losses came to Valencia, which sits in 12th in the standings.

Why you should back Granada

Granada already has overcome some established European clubs just to get to the quarterfinals. In February, Granada eliminated Napoli 3-2 on aggregate, and last month the Spanish side knocked out Molde by the same aggregate score.

In addition, Granada is difficult to play at Los Carmenes. The club has the fifth best home record (8-4-3) in La Liga this season. And Manchester United has a poor history against Spanish clubs, going 13-22-22 in 57 matches all-time.

How to make Europa League picks for Granada vs. Manchester United

