Manchester United hosts AS Roma on Thursday in the first leg of a semifinal matchup in the 2021 UEFA Europa League. Both teams come in off disappointing results in league play on Sunday, with Manchester United playing to a scoreless draw with Leeds while Roma was beaten 3-2 by relegation-threatened Cagliari. Manchester United is firmly in second place in the Premier League and will return to the Champions League next year, while Roma is a disappointing seventh in Serie A and needs to win this competition to earn a spot.

Roma vs. Manchester United spread: Man United -0.5

Roma vs. Manchester United over-under: 2.5 goals

Roma vs. Manchester United money line: Roma +500, Man United -182, Draw +300

MAN: Bruno Fernandes has 17 goals and 11 assists in 30 Europa League matches

ROM: Edin Dzeko has scored five goals in his previous four matches at Old Trafford

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games and face a Roma side that is winless in its last four in Serie A. United has a ton of talent and depth, and nearly the entire squad is healthy. It all starts up front, with Bruno Fernandes leading the way and Marcus Rashford also a dangerous scoring option. Fernandes has 24 goals and 14 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions, while Rashford has 20 and 12 in 50 matches. Eight players have scored at least five times, with Edinson Cavani also playing a major role with 10.

Roma has allowed a goal in seven straight, yielding 12 over that span, while Manchester United has three clean sheets in its last six. The Red Devils have a plus-27 goal differential in EPL play, allowing slightly over a goal per game, while Roma has given up 51 in 33 league matches and is plus-7. Manchester United has a stout defense led by Harry Maguire and featuring Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The three defenders also have combined for five goals and 10 assists. Goalkeepers David de Gea and Dean Henderson have a combined 24 clean sheets in 54 matches.

The Giallorossi are two games away from their first European final in 30 years. Roma is second in the Europa League in goals with 26, and Borja Mayoral is tied for the lead with seven in the competition. The squad should come in rested after most of the top players sat out Saturday's setback against Cagliari, and it has beaten quality sides like Ajax and Shakhtar. Roma has lost once in the Europa League, in its final group-stage game after outscoring its first five opponents 13-2.

Edin Dzeko, Jordan Veretout and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all have scored 11 times in all competitions and are among the seven Roma players with at least five goals. Mkhitaryan and Lorenzo Pellegrini are the primary distributors, combining for 16 assists in all competitions, and Pellegrini has scored eight goals. The Giallorossi are averaging nearly 12 shots per game, so the Man U goalkeepers (72.1 save percentage) could face a test. Roma has scored in six of its past seven road games, and United has conceded in three of its last five matches overall.

