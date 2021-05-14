A significant piece of hardware is on the line Saturday when Chelsea and Leicester City square off at Wembley Stadium in the final of the 2021 FA Cup. The Blues have won the competition eight times, while Leicester hasn't won it and is in the final for the first time since 1969. The Foxes have had recent success against Chelsea but lost to the Blues 1-0 in last season's FA Cup quarterfinals. Leicester is third in the English Premier League table this season, two points ahead of Chelsea, and comes off a 2-1 win against Manchester United on Tuesday. The Blues suffered a 1-0 setback to Arsenal on Wednesday while resting players for the major competitions.

Chelsea vs. Leicester spread: Chelsea -0.5

Chelsea vs. Leicester over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Leicester money line: Chelsea -110, Leicester +310, Draw +250

Chelsea: GK Edoaurd Mendy has kept a clean sheet in 58.5 percent of his 41 starts, allowing 0.66 goals per game.

Leicester: FW Kelechi Iheanacho has 21 shots, three goals and two assists in his last five matches.

Why you should back Leicester

The Foxes will want to avenge their loss in last year's FA Cup quarterfinals, which is their only loss to the Blues since 2018 (1-3-1). They won the most recent matchup 2-0 on Jan. 29, leading Chelsea to fire manager Frank Lampard. Leicester also comes in confident after beating second-place Manchester United on Tuesday to likely secure its spot in next year's Champions League. Manager Brendan Rodgers has built an impressive squad, and Leicester has scored 65 league goals, 10 more than Chelsea, in league play. It is plus-21 in goal differential this season.

Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho are the keys to the attack, with Iheanacho scoring 18 goals and Vardy putting up 15 in all competitions this season. They also have combined for 15 assists. James Maddison has nine assists to share the team lead with Vardy, and he has scored 11 times, but a lingering hip issue could limit him to a substitute role. The Foxes will be fired up to hoist their first hardware since a stunning run to the league title in 2016, and they will be determined to break through after losing in this final four times without hoisting the trophy.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues will come in heated after totally dictating Wednesday's game but losing on a miserable error in front of its net that set up the Gunners' goal in the 16th minute. Chelsea dominated possession, controlling the ball for 68 percent of the match, and outshot Arsenal 19-5 but could not find the equalizer. The loss isn't likely to do serious damage to its top-four hopes, but it will be determined to cash in its chances. The Foxes have allowed 44 goals in 36 league matches, and the goalkeepers have the EPL's third-worst save percentage at 67.2 percent.

Chelsea also wants to set the tone for an important league match against Leicester on Tuesday. U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic is making the most of his increased playing time, providing energy up front along with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. Those three are among the 10 players with at least five goals in all competitions this season. Werner has 12 goals and a team-high eight assists, while Mason Mount also is a major part of the attack, scoring nine times and adding seven assists. Chelsea has allowed 33 goals, second-fewest in the league, and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has kept 24 clean sheets in 41 appearances in all competitions.

