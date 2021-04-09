La Liga has been ruled by Barcelona and Real Madrid since the mid-1980s, as the teams have combined to finish atop the league in 31 of the last 36 seasons and each of the last six. Barcelona has claimed the crown 17 times in that span, while Real Madrid is the reigning champion after winning its league-record 34th title. The sides again are slugging it out for first place this campaign, and the battle continues when Real Madrid hosts Barcelona in El Clasico on Saturday. Barcelona currently occupies second place in La Liga, one point behind Atletico Madrid, while Real Madrid is just three points behind the leader with nine matches remaining.

Kickoff from Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Gonzalez grew up playing competitive soccer before becoming one of the world's foremost soccer journalists. After covering the sport all over the globe -- a Champions League final in Italy, Copa America and professional leagues in Argentina -- Gonzalez returned to the U.S. as CBS Sports' top soccer expert. He has his finger on the pulse of La Liga teams.

Now, Gonzalez has broken down Barcelona vs. Real Madrid from every angle. Here are several odds and trends for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona:

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid spread: Barcelona -0.5

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid over-under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid money line: Barcelona +130, Real Madrid +190, Draw +270

BAR: Barca is unbeaten in its last 19 La Liga matches (16 wins, three draws)

RMA: Real Madrid has allowed a total of five goals in its last nine contests

Top predictions for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

Gonzalez is leaning over 2.5 goals in Saturday's showdown between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona has been unbeatable in La Liga for more than four months, as it hasn't tasted defeat since dropping a 2-1 decision to Cadiz on Dec. 5. The side has been performing well offensively during its current run and especially of late, scoring 11 goals over its last three games. Barcelona has produced at least three goals on eight occasions during the undefeated streak and is the top-scoring team in La Liga by a comfortable margin.

While Barcelona boasts the league's leading scorer in Lionel Messi (23 goals), Real Madrid has the services of Karim Benzema, who is fourth with 18 tallies. The 33-year-old Frenchman enters El Clasico having scored in each of his last six league matches. Overall, Real Madrid is no slouch in the goal-scoring department, as it is tied with Atletico Madrid (51 goals) for second in the league - 17 behind Barcelona, which has helped Gonzalez in his decision to lean toward the over on Saturday.

How to make El Clasico picks for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

Gonzalez has analyzed Barcelona vs. Real Madrid from every possible angle

So who wins Barcelona vs. Real Madrid? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Real Madrid vs. Barcelona picks, all from the proven soccer expert who has his finger on the pulse of La Liga.