A three-way battle for the La Liga title is coming down to the wire, and two of those teams square off on Saturday when Barcelona hosts league leader Atletico Madrid in a Spanish Primera Division match. Barcelona and Real Madrid are just two points behind Atletico with four games remaining. Atletico appeared to be in a comfortable position at the top, but its lead has dwindled and it has three wins in its last six matches. Barcelona has battled back after a rough start, going on a 19-game unbeaten run at one point, and it has won four of its last five.

Kickoff from Camp Nou is set for 10:15 a.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Barcelona as the 0.5-goal and -125 money-line favorite (risk $125 to win $100) in its latest Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona odds, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid picks, check out the La Liga predictions from soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been uncanny. Green has generated $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has broken down Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid from every angle. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several odds and trends for Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona:

Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona spread: Barcelona -0.5

Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona over-under: 2.5 goals

Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona money line: Atletico +360, Barcelona -125, Draw +260

ATM: Marcos Llorente has three goals and three assists in the past four matches

BAR: Antoine Griezmann has scored five goals on 14 shots in his last five games

Why you should back Barcelona

Barcelona has a player who can turn around any game, and that is all-time great Lionel Messi. The Argentinian has scored 28 times in 32 matches to lead La Liga by seven goals. He has seven in his past five games and has the determination to will the squad to a 27th league title. He scored twice in a 4-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao in the final as Barcelona won its record 31st Copa del Rey title last month. Messi also leads the team in assists with nine and makes every player around him better. Atletico has beaten Barcelona just 12 times in 53 all-time La Liga meetings.

Antoine Griezmann is second on the team in goals (12) and assists (seven). He is one of 18 players who have scored, with 13 netting multiple goals. Barcelona leads La Liga with 80 goals, 19 more than second-best Atletico, and has a league-best plus-47 goal differential. It has fired off 516 shots, with more than 40 percent on target, both also tops in the league. Messi has 63 more shots than any other player in the league.

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

Los Colchoneros come in with the confidence of having beaten Barcelona in two of their last three meetings. Atletico's 1-0 win in November was its first against Barcelona in league play since 2010, and it also came away with a 3-2 victory in the Spanish Supercopa in January 2020. Former Barcelona star Luis Suarez will be eager to outshine close friend Messi, and the Uruguayan has scored 19 goals in 28 matches. Atletico has outscored its past five opponents 11-3, and it puts more than 40 percent of its shots on target.

Suarez gets quality assistance from Marcos Llorente, who has scored 12 goals and is second in the league with 10 assists. Llorente is one of the league's fastest players and pairs with Angel Correa (seven goals, eight assists) to form a potent 1-2 punch behind the star striker. The Atletico defense has allowed 22 goals, the fewest in the league and 11 fewer than Barcelona. It has allowed just 100 shots on target in the 34 matches. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak leads the league with 17 clean sheets and is third in save percentage (79.0) while appearing in every game.

How to make La Liga picks for Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona

Green is leaning over on the total (2.5) and he's also revealed three best bets, including a strong play on one side. He's only sharing them here.

So who wins Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid picks, all from the European soccer expert who has generated $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.