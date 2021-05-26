Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna will battle for the championship of the Mexican Liga MX Clausura playoffs this week, with the first leg of the final matchup kicking off Thursday. Santos Laguna hosts the first leg at Estadio Corona in La Concha, Mexico, with the return leg set for Sunday night in Mexico City. Cruz Azul finished atop the table in the regular season in the Clausura and grinded out a 1-0 aggregate win against Pachuca last week to advance to the final. Cruz Azul is in its eighth final since it last won one in 1997. Santos Laguna was fifth in the regular season and won 3-1 on aggregate against Puebla in the semifinals.

Cruz Azul vs. Santos Laguna spread: Santos Laguna -0.5

Cruz Azul vs. Santos Laguna over-under: 2.5 goals

Cruz Azul vs. Santos Laguna money line: Cruz Azul +220, Santos +140, Draw +190

Cruz Azul: La Maquina has outscored opponents 22-8 over its past 10 games

Santos: Los Guerreros have a 22-8 edge in goals in their past 10 at home

Why you should back Santos Laguna



Los Guerreros are strong at home, going 7-1-1 in their last nine at Estadio Corona, and they grinded out a 1-0 win on home turf in the most recent matchup between these teams. Diego Valdes scored in the 61st minute of the teams' Clausura opener to settle a tight match where the teams split possession 50/50. The home team has won each of the past four matchups, and Santos allowed the third-fewest goals in the Clausura at 13. Goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo had 11 clean sheets in the 34 matches over both seasons, with a save percentage of 79.6.

Santos has 10 players who have scored multiple goals over the two seasons, led by Fernando Gorriaran. The 26-year-old is one of the veterans on the team and had six goals and six assists while picking up the slack as injuries hit the team hard. Valdes' goal in the opener was his only one of the season as he recovered from a fractured foot, but he has a goal and two assists in the playoffs.

Why you should back Cruz Azul

La Maquina will be highly motivated to break a frustrating string of near-misses in the Liga MX playoffs. Cruz Azul dominated during the regular season, tying for the league lead with 26 goals and allowing a league-low 11, and it hasn't let up in the Liguilla. Cruz Azul showed against Pachuca it can grind with anyone, playing to a scoreless draw before a 1-0 win at home. It lost its first two games of the season before going on a 15-game unbeaten run. It lost 2-1 at Toluca in the first leg of the quarterfinals, but Azul won six of eight road matches in the regular season.

Cruz Azul was plus-15 in goal differential in the Clausura, while Santos scored just 18 goals (fourth-fewest in Liga MX) and was plus-4. Jonathan Rodriguez has a league-best 21 goals in 31 matches over the past year, and he has a goal and two assists in the playoffs. Luis Romo has 10 assists over the two seasons, and Brayan Angulo has five goals in all competitions since the start of April. Goalkeeper Jose Corona led Liga MX with 14 clean sheets in 31 matches and had an 81.5 save percentage.

