It's a battle between crosstown rivals and the top two teams in Mexican Liga MX when Cruz Azul and Club America square off Saturday in El Clasico Joven at Estadio Azteca. Azul has a two-point lead at the top with three matches to play in the Clausura season. Both sides play stifling defense and each comes in having lost just two of 14 matches. America also has one draw and has won seven straight games, while Azul has won every match since starting the season with two losses.

Club America vs. Cruz Azul spread: America -0.5

Club America vs. Cruz Azul over-under: 2.5 goals

Club America vs. Cruz Azul money line: America +160, Azul +175, Draw +210

Club America: Las Aguilas lead the league in percentage of shots on target at 39.3.

Cruz Azul: La Maquina leads Liga MX in overall shots with 459 (14.8 per game).

Why you should back Club America

Both teams play their matches at Azteca, but Las Aguilas are the home team and have not lost a home match this season. They have allowed three goals over the past seven games and just seven overall in the Clausura. One of America's losses (and three of its 10 goals "allowed") was a forfeit against Atlas after an ineligible player was on the bench for a 2-0 victory. The squad will be fighting for what it believes is its rightful place atop the table. It also faces a Cruz Azul team that is legendary in Mexico for its failure to come through in the biggest moments.

The latest disappointment was Azul being ousted from the Apertura semifinals by Pumas in December after a 4-0 first-leg victory. Striker Henry Martin, who has a team-high 14 goals across the two seasons, is expected back from injury, but five other players have scored at least five times in the 31 matches. Sebastian Cordova (seven goals), Roger Martinez (five) and Richard Sanchez (five) are a big part of an organized attack that should be able to close out a victory if it can get on the scoreboard. Six of Azul's last seven victories have been 1-0 affairs.

Why you should back Cruz Azul

La Maquina has lost just once in its last six matches against America, posting four clean sheets. Cruz Azul has been living a charmed life since losing its opening two games by 1-0 scores. It has been playing a grinding style that frustrates opponents, and it has not been held off the score sheet in the 12 games. It has allowed just five goals across those 12 matches and has a league-best plus-14 goal differential in the Clausura. It often plays a defend and counter-attack game, but it has scored at least twice in 15 of its 31 matches across the two seasons

Cruz Azul is gunning for a Liga MX-record 13th straight victory and is eyeing a run at its first league title since 1997. An 8-0 victory against Haitian side Arcahaie on Thursday in the CONCACAF Champions League has Azul's confidence soaring. America suffered a shocking 1-0 loss to Olimpia of Honduras in that competition, also on Thursday. Jonathan Rodriguez is the league's top scorer with 19 goals in the 31 matches overall, and Luis Roma has a league-best 10 assists, while goalkeeper Jose Corona has kept a league-high 14 clean sheets.

How to make Liga MX picks for Cruz Azul vs. Club America

