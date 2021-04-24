There will be playoff implications when crosstown rivals Tigres UANL and Monterrey square off on Saturday in El Clasico Regio at Estadio Universidad in a Mexican Liga MX match. Visiting Monterrey is in fourth place in the Liga MX table and needs to hold that spot to avoid having to play its way into the final series. Los Rayados have lost their last two games and are looking to get on track for a playoff run. Tigres is in the 10th spot, but just two points clear of missing the play-in stage, and it has gotten two of its five victories of the Clausura in its past four matches.

Gonzalez grew up playing competitive soccer before becoming one of the world's foremost soccer journalists. After covering soccer all over the globe -- a Champions League final in Italy, Copa America, and professional leagues in Argentina -- Gonzalez returned to the U.S. as CBS Sports' top soccer expert.

He has his finger on the pulse of the Mexican league teams, and he nailed all of his predictions in last weekend's El Clasico Joven between Cruz Azul and Club America. That included the 1-1 final score.

Monterrey vs. Tigres spread: Tigres -0.5

Monterrey vs. Tigres over-under: 2.5 goals

Monterrey vs. Tigres money line: Monterrey +180, Tigres +150, Draw +220

MON: Vincent Jannsen's three goals in the Clausura have come in his last five starts

TIG: Andre-Pierre Gignac has league-highs in shots (132) and shots on target (46) over the 32 games

Why you should back Tigres



Los Felinos (5-4-6, 19 points) are desperate to make the playoffs and will play like it on Saturday. They have taken seven points from their last four Liga MX matches, with victories against Queretaro and Juarez, and they reached the quarterfinals of the Apertura playoffs in November. Tigres has won three straight against Monterrey, outscoring Los Rayados 5-0, and is well-rested. It last played on Sunday, a 0-0 draw with Pumas, while Monterrey suffered a 2-1 setback to Guadalajara on Wednesday.

Tigres became the first Mexican league team to reach the Club World Cup final in February, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in Qatar. Los Felinos play at the pace of striker Andre-Pierre Gignac. The 35-year-old Frenchman scored three times in the Club World Cup and is the team's all-time leading scorer. He has led the team to four league titles and scored six goals as Tigres won the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League. Tigres has seven players with at least one goal in the 15 games of the Clausura, led by Nico Lopez with six.

Why you should back Monterrey

Los Rayados (7-4-4, 25 points) also will play with desperation on Saturday as they try to avoid having to fight their way into the final playoff. They have a CONCACAF Champions League match against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday and will want to go in with momentum. Monterrey has allowed just 11 goals in the 15 matches, tied for second-fewest in the league, and it faces a Tigres team that has yielded 18 and has a minus-2 goal differential. Los Felinos have given up five goals in their last three matches.

It should be a close match -- there have been five draws in the last 11 meetings -- and goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez has five clean sheets in the Clausura. Rogelio Funes is the top scorer for Los Rayados, with nine goals in the Clausura and 15 overall to tie for third in Liga MX. Midfielder Maximiliano Meza also plays a key role, putting up four goals and a team-high three assists.

