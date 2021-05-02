It's the latest edition of El Clasico Capitalino as second-place Club America takes on 15th-place Pumas UNAM on Sunday in a Mexican Liga MX match at Estadio Olimpico Universidad. Club America is locked into the No. 2 spot behind Cruz Azul and is assured a spot in the quarterfinals, while Pumas has faint hopes of making the playoffs, sitting three points off the 12th spot entering the final weekend of the Clausura season. Club America comes in off a dramatic 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, and Pumas has played to consecutive scoreless draws, the most recent against Puebla on April 23.

Club America vs. Pumas spread: Pumas -0.5 (+140)

Club America vs. Pumas over-under: 2.5 goals

Club America vs. Pumas money line: Club America +205, Pumas +145, Draw +200

America: Las Aguilas lead the league in percentage of shots on target at 38.6

Pumas: The goalkeepers have the best save percentage in Liga MX at 82.7

Why you should back Club America

Las Aguilas (11-2-3, 35 points) don't have a lot to play for here, but they want to be in form for the second leg of the matchup with Portland on Wednesday. They were likely seconds away from victory in the opening leg before yielding a penalty on a hand ball for the equalizer in the 96th minute. Club America has conceded multiple goals just twice in the 16 games in the Clausura and faces a Pumas squad that has scored once over its past three games and has multiple goals in only one of its past eight. Club America is plus-11 in goal differential, while Pumas is minus-1.

Pumas has won just four games and has 10 goals in its 16 matches, while Club America is tied for second in Liga MX with 25 goals. America also has allowed just 14, with three of those credited against it because of a forfeit. Las Aguilas are fourth in the league in total shots and put more than five on target per game. Henry Martin is the team's top scorer with six goals but is likely to be held out along with several regulars. Still, America has 10 players who have scored at least one goal, and those players have the speed to make noise on the counter-attack.

Why you should back Pumas

Los Universitarios (4-6-6, 18 points) finished second in the Apertura before their troubles in the Clausura. And they still have an outside shot to make the top 12, so they will be desperate to take the three points. Club America could come in deflated after the stunning ending against the Timbers, which followed a 3-1 loss to Toluca that cost it a shot at the Clausura title. Las Aguilas are expected to field a team of backups so they can stay healthy for the CONCACAF Champions League and the playoffs, so Pumas could find chances to get its attack going.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno is the primary threat for Los Universitarios, and he has 16 goals and three assists in 34 appearances in all competitions. Carlos Gutierrez and Emanuel Montejano each have a goal and an assist in the Clausura, the only players other than Dinenno with a hand in more than one goal. Offense hasn't been a strength, but the defense has been stellar. Johan Vazquez leads a back line that has yielded 11 goals, second-fewest in the league behind Cruz Azul, and No. 1 goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera is tied for second in clean sheets with 12.

