Pachuca hosts Chivas Guadalajara at Hidalgo Stadium on Sunday night as the teams vie for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Clausura postseason tournament in Mexican Liga MX. Pachuca (6-5-6, 23 points) finished eighth in the league table, while Guadalajara (5-8-4, 23 points) was ninth. Guadalajara played to a cautious scoreless draw with Tigres UANL on the Clausura season's final weekend after winning three straight. Pachuca won three in a row to close the season, including a 5-1 rout of Atletico San Luis, which finished second-to-last in the league.

Kickoff from Pachuca, Mexico, is set for 10:15 p.m. ET. Pachuca is listed as the 0.5-goal and +119 money-line favorite (risk $100 to win $119) in the latest Guadalajara vs. Pachuca odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Pachuca vs. Guadalajara picks, check out the Liga MX predictions from soccer insider Roger Gonzalez.

Gonzalez grew up playing competitive soccer before becoming one of the world's foremost soccer journalists. After covering soccer all over the globe -- a Champions League final in Italy, Copa America, and professional leagues in Argentina -- Gonzalez returned to the U.S. as CBS Sports' top soccer expert.

He also has his finger on the pulse of the Mexican-league teams. He has hit the exact score twice in his last five sets of picks, with those two prop bets alone cashing at $1,300 for $100 players.

Now, Gonzalez has broken down Pachuca vs. Guadalajara from every angle. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several odds and trends for Guadalajara vs. Pachuca:

Guadalajara vs. Pachuca spread: Pachuca -0.5

Guadalajara vs. Pachuca over-under: 2.5 goals

Guadalajara vs. Pachuca money line: Chivas +230, Pachuca +119, Draw +220

GUA: Jesus Sanchez Garcia led Liga MX in tackles won with 65 (20 more than No. 2).

PAC: Ismael Sosa has 57 goals and 34 assists over his eight seasons in Liga MX.

Why you should back Pachuca

Los Tuzos come in off a strong showing against San Luis and will have an extra full day of rest after playing its finale on a Thursday. Striker Roberto de la Rosa and midfielder Erick Sanchez, both 21-year-old products of the squad's academy, scored two goals apiece in the match. De la Rosa has five goals in his 27 games over both campaigns, while Sanchez has four in 33 games. Pachuca has scored at least one goal in nine straight, netting 17 over that span.

Argentinian Ismael Sosa is the team's top scorer with six goals and creates opportunities for others, adding three assists. Pachuca is peaking at just the right time to be a major obstacle to anyone in the postseason. It started the season 0-4-5 but finished on a 6-1-1 run, and Guadalajara has beaten Pachuca just once in the past 12 meetings. Pachuca has outscored Los Rojiblancos 12-6 in the seven games (3-4-0) since a 3-1 loss in the 2017 Apertura.

Why you should back Chivas Guadalajara

Los Rojiblancos also are peaking at the perfect time, keeping clean sheets in three of the past four games. They went 3-1-1 in April before the draw in the finale last Saturday. They also face a Pachuca squad that has not had much advantage at home, going 3-2-3 and scoring just seven goals in the eight Clausura matches at Hidalgo. Los Tuzos don't score a ton of goals, with 20 in the 17 matches, and they ranked 16th of the 18 teams in percentage of shots on target at 30.2.

Goalkeeper Jose Antonio Rodriguez is fourth in Liga MX in save percentage at 80.8, so if Pachuca finds the target, he is tough to beat. Chivas keeps the ball for long periods, ranking third in possession at 55.5 percent, and it has superior talent. Jose Juan Macias is the main scoring threat with 10 goals in 30 matches, and Alexis Vega is a creative playmaker, tying for the league lead with 10 assists.

How to make Liga MX picks for Guadalajara vs. Pachuca

Gonzalez has analyzed this matchup, and he's going under the total. He also has locked in on a side pick and a prop that brings a massive return higher than +1200. He's only sharing his best bets here.

So who wins Pachuca vs. Guadalajara? And what prop bet would cash in huge? Visit SportsLine now to find out which picks have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has his finger on the pulse of Liga MX.