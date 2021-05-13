Pachuca hosts Club America on Thursday night at Estadio Hidalgo in the highly anticipated first leg of their quarterfinal matchup in the Mexican Liga MX playoffs. The return leg of the Liguilla matchup is Sunday night in Mexico City. Club America finished second in the Liga MX standings in the Clausura regular season to go straight to the quarterfinals, and it comes off a huge win against the Portland Timbers in the CONCACAF Champions League last Wednesday. Pachuca was eighth in the table, with 15 fewer points than Club America, and beat Chivas 4-2 in the Liguilla reclassification round Sunday.

Club America vs. Pachuca spread: Pachuca -0.5

Club America vs. Pachuca over-under: 2.5 goals

Club America vs. Pachuca money line: America +180, Pachuca +145, Draw +225

AME: Federico Vinas has 12 goals in 39 matches (22 starts) in two seasons with the team

PAC: Roberto de la Rosa had 17 goals in 20 matches with Mexico's youth national teams from 2017-19

Why you should back Club America



Las Aguilas come in well-rested and confident after an emphatic 3-1 victory against Portland. It also has not lost to Pachuca in the past seven meetings. It cruised to a 2-0 victory in their last matchup on Feb. 28, a match that saw Pachuca go without a shot on target the entire game. Club America scored 26 goals in the Clausura and had a plus-12 goal differential, allowing just 0.86 goals per contest. Pachuca scored just 20 in the 17 matches and were plus-1.

Club America is strong on both ends, with Richard Sanchez and Pedro Aquino among the scoring threats. Both scored in the February matchup, and Federico Vinas netted two against Portland. Henry Martin is the team's top scorer with 15 in the 30 matches across the two campaigns, and seven players have scored at least three goals. Sebastian Caceres and Bruno Valdez lead a strong defense, and goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saves 77.4 percent of shots on target.

Why you should back Pachuca

Los Tuzos also come in confident after a convincing win against Chivas, and they are unbeaten in their last four. Striker Roberto de La Rosa and center forward Ismael Sosa are a potent pair, and de la Rosa had two goals in the win against Chivas. They combined for 11 goals over the two seasons, and midfielder Erick Sanchez had four goals. Sanchez and de la Rosa, both 21-year-old products of the team's youth academy, have a strong rapport.

Pachuca will be desperate to advance to the semifinals, and it is peaking at the right time. It has scored 21 goals in going 7-2-1 over its last 10 matches, scoring at least once in each. That streak started immediately following that 2-0 loss to America, and it had not won a game in the Clausura before the run started (0-3-4). Los Tuzos allow just over a goal a game, and goalkeeper Oscar Ustari has 10 clean sheets in 32 starts and has a 75.9 save percentage.

