A spot in the final is on the line Saturday when Pachuca visits Cruz Azul for the second leg of their semifinal clash in the Mexican Liga MX playoffs. The teams played to a scoreless draw in the first leg Wednesday at Pachuca's Estadio Hidalgo, so Cruz Azul will have the home-field edge in the decider in Mexico City. Cruz Azul won the regular-season title in the Clausura and is strong on both ends and led the league in goal differential. Pachuca finished in eighth place, but Los Tuzos come in on a hot streak and beat second-place Club America in the quarterfinals.

Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul spread: Cruz Azul -0.5

Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul over-under: 2.5 goals

Pachuca vs. Cruz Azul money line: Pachuca +350, Cruz Azul -125, Draw +240

CA: Jonathan Rodriguez has 37 goals in 55 games over the past two seasons

PAC: Erick Sanchez averages 0.56 goals per shot on target (tied for sixth in Liga MX)

Why you should back Cruz Azul



La Maquina went 13-2-2 in the Clausura and scored 26 goals while only yielding 11. Pachuca was plus-1 in goal differential, scoring just 20 in the 17 matches. Azul did not lose and scored in every game after being shut out twice to open the Clausura. Pachuca had as many losses as wins and was kept off the score sheet five times. Cruz Azul has some unfinished business after being knocked out of the Apertura semifinals as the lower seed after a 4-4 aggregate draw with Pumas. Cruz Azul was outshot 11-10 in the first leg but had a 3-2 edge in shots on target.

Manager Juan Reynoso is typically conservative in mid-week and first-leg matches, and it typically works. The squad stormed to a 3-1 win to advance after a 2-1 first-leg loss to Toluca in the quarterfinals. The manager has the league's top scorer over the past year in Jonathan Rodriguez, who had 21 goals in 31 matches played, while Luis Romo tied for the league-high with 10 assists. Goalkeeper Jose Corona led Liga MX with 14 clean sheets in 31 matches and had an 81.5 save percentage. Cruz Azul is 3-1-0 in the last four against Pachuca.

Why you should back Pachuca

Los Tuzos are 8-3-2 in their last 13 matches and scored two or more goals in eight of those. They have scored 14 goals in their past five matches and will have the edge in a draw if they score one after not yielding an away goal on Wednesday. Pachuca held the ball for 57 percent of the match, and Cruz Azul is likely to attack more in the second leg, which could leave it vulnerable to counter-attacks. Eight players scored multiple goals for Pahuca over the two Liguillas, with striker Roberto de La Rosa and center forward Ismael Sosa combining for 11.

Midfielder Erick Sanchez (four goals) and de La Rosa came up together through the team's youth academy, and the 21-year-olds provide energy and creativity to the attack. Seven players have goals in these playoffs, with de La Rosa and Oscar Mirillo both scoring twice in the opener against Chivas, and Sosa has three assists. Midfielder Erick Aguirre is a versatile player who is usually in the middle of the action, and he has a goal and an assist. Pachuca allows just over a goal a game, and goalkeeper Oscar Ustari saves 75.9 percent of shots on target.

