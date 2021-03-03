It's a mid-table Mexican Liga MX match between teams jockeying for position as Queretaro hosts Guadalajara on Wednesday at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro City. Both teams come into the game with 10 points, with Chivas sitting in 10th place and Queretaro in 11th. Chivas (2-4-2) has found its scoring touch in recent games but has struggled to get results. It comes in off a 2-1 victory against Pumas UNAM on Sunday, while Queretaro (3-1-4) suffered a 3-0 defeat to Mazatlán on Friday.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Queretaro at +175 and Guadalajara at +155 on the money line in its latest Chivas vs. Queretaro odds. The draw is +215 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.



Here are several odds and trends for Queretaro vs. Chivas:

Chivas vs. Queretaro spread: Queretaro +0.5 (-180), Chivas -0.5 (+160)

Chivas vs. Queretaro over-under: 2.5 goals

Chivas vs. Queretaro money line: Queretaro +175, Chivas +155, Draw +215

CHI: Striker Jose Macias has scored four goals in the past five games.

QUE: Defender Antonio Valencia is a former captain at Manchester United.

Why you should back Queretaro



Los Gallos Blancos are 2-0-2 at home this season, and they have scored seven of their 10 goals at Estadio Corregidora. Two of their three clean sheets this season also have come on their home turf, and they have allowed just four of their 14 goals against there. Queretaro seems to get a boost from playing at the grounds, which hosted the 1986 World Cup.

Queretaro has equaled its win total from the 17-game Apertura and looks to move up the table, as only five points separate it from the fourth spot. Seven players have scored goals, led by Angel Sepulveda with four. The Mexican national team player has seven in 24 matches with the team. Fernando Madrigal Gonzalez also plays a key role, scoring once and adding two assists.

Why you should back Chivas

The Guadalajara squad finished seventh in the Apertura, and Alexis Vega and Uriel Antuna had a hand in 15 of its 20 goals in those 17 matches. Vega led the league with eight assists, and Antuna had seven. They have combined for five in the eight matches of the Clausura Liga MX slate. Chivas has scored 12 goals in the eight matches, but eight have come in its last four.

Jose Macias is tied for third in the league with five goals, and Jesus Molina and Alejandro Mayorga each have scored twice. Midfielder Isaac Brizuela also plays a key role in the attack and has two assists, while four other players have helped on a goal. Chivas has not lost in its last 12 matches against Los Gallos Blancos, going 4-8-0 and outscoring them 10-5.

How to make Liga MX picks for Chivas vs. Queretaro



