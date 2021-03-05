Pumas UNAM will try to break its frustrating run on Thursday when it hosts Santos Laguna in a Mexican Liga MX match at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City. Pumas (1-2-5, 7 points) is one of the nation's most popular teams and a seven-time league winner, but it has lost four straight games after Sunday's 2-1 loss to Chivas. Meanwhile, Santos (4-3-1, 15 points) sits in third place, and the six-time champion has won three of its last four after beating Juarez 3-2 on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Santos as +122 on the money line in its latest Santos vs. Pumas odds, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Pumas vs. Santos picks, check out the Mexican Liga MX predictions from soccer insider Roger Gonzalez.

Gonzalez grew up playing competitive soccer before becoming one of the world's foremost soccer journalists. After covering soccer all over the globe -- a Champions League final in Italy, Copa America, and professional leagues in Argentina -- Gonzalez returned to the U.S. as CBS Sports' top soccer expert. He has his finger on the pulse of the Liga MX.

Now, Gonzalez has broken down Santos vs. Pumas from every angle. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several odds and trends for Pumas vs. Santos:

Santos vs. Pumas spread: Santos -0.5

Santos vs. Pumas over-under: 2.5 goals

Santos vs. Pumas money line: Santos +122, Pumas +230, Draw +215

SAN: Texas-born forward Santiago Munoz is a target of the U.S. Men's National Team.

PUMAS: Top scorer Juan Ignacio Dinenno returned last week after a four-week injury absence.

Why you should back Santos



Los Guerreros have been in tremendous form and are just three points off the pace of league leader Cruz Azul. They face a Pumas team that has been in disarray, and Los Pumas have scored just four goals in the eight matches. Santos has allowed just five during the Clausura, and it is 2-1-1 in its last four head-to-head against Pumas.

Six players have scored for Santos, led by Santiago Munoz and Doria with two. The 18-year-old Munoz has been worked in slowly but is gaining confidence with each game. The Brazilian Doria is a stout central defender who has the instincts to make plays around his own net and on set pieces at the other end. Midfielder Fernando Gorriaran has a team-best two assists.

Why you should back Pumas

Los Pumas have struggled mightily in the Clausura, but they finished second in the Apertura and lost to Leon in the final in December. They face a Santos team that has not won on the road in the Clausura, and Los Guerreros have won just once in the last 20 matches in the former World Cup and Olympic venue in Mexico City. Pumas is 13-6-1 in those games.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno scored 12 goals in the Apertura but has yet to get on the board in this campaign, though he assisted on the goal against Chivas. Gabriel Torres netted that one, and he is one of the four players who have scored. Carlos Gutierrez and Facundo Waller also have the ability to strike, and defender Johan Vazquez leads a unit that has yielded just seven goals.

How to make Liga MX picks for Pumas vs. Santos

Gonzalez has analyzed this matchup, and he's leaning under the total. He also has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread and is promoting a huge prop bet that would pay out at +1100. He's only sharing his picks here.

So who wins Santos vs. Pumas? And which prop bet would cash in huge? Visit SportsLine now to find out which bets to target for Santos vs. Pumas, all from the soccer expert who has his finger on the pulse of Liga MX.