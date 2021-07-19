The 2020 men's Olympic football tournament gets underway this week with a host of star names participating despite the difficulties owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hosts Japan are in Group A with France and Mexico and between them, the three have plenty of quality while there remains uncertainty over South Africa's delegation after a number of positive COVID-19 tests.

Spain and Argentina meet in Group C with the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinalists bringing a number of players from this summer's continental showing.

Meanwhile, Group D boasts Brazil, Germany and Ivory Coast with some familiar faces from European club soccer in each squad.

We take a look at the pick of the talents on display at the Tokyo Games.

Brazil: Dani Alves

In terms of silverware won over the course of a long and distinguished career, there are few who can compete with the 38-year-old after spells with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Sevilla.

Now back in his home country with Sao Paulo after ending his European career in Paris alongside close friend and former teammate Neymar, Andre Jardine's men will depend on his considerable experience in Japan.

Alves is not alone in the Brazil squad with Sevilla's Diego Carlos, Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, Olympique Lyonnais' Bruno Guimaraes, Hertha Berlin's Matheus Cunha, Everton's Richarlison, Zenit Saint Petersburg's Malcom and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli also present. At every level of the international game Brazil have top end talent to spare.

France: Andre-Pierre Gignac

Back in blue for the first time since 2016 when he made the squad for the UEFA European Championship on home soil, the 35-year-old is another golden oldie looking to help a talented crop of younger players to glory in Tokyo.

Since his move to Mexico with Tigres UANL back in 2015, Gignac has become a legend not only with his club but more widely in Mexican soccer with nine titles to his name including the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League which almost resulted in FIFA Club World Cup success too.

The former Olympique de Marseille man is backed up by recent Tigres acquisition and former OM teammate Florian Thauvin while the underrated Teji Savanier of Montpellier HSC finally gets international recognition at 29 years of age.

Although the French had difficulty in persuading clubs to release their players for the Games, Sylvain Ripoll has managed to snare a gifted group with the likes of Hertha's Lucas Tousart, AC Milan's Pierre Kalulu and Real Sociedad's Modibo Sagnan coming from abroad.

Spain: Dani Olmo

Spain have arguably the most stacked squad in terms of talent and strength in depth, but the RB Leipzig man is the star turn. Since is also on the 23 years of age threshold, he is also not an overage player for this edition.

Interestingly, Olmo -- who missed a penalty as Italy advanced to the final -- is joined by five other members of the Spanish squad which just reached the 2020 UEFA Euro semis with Pedri, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pau Torres, Unai Simon and Eric Garcia also making the trip.

Real Madrid pair Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio as well as Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino are the three overage players for La Rojita yet none of them are over 25 while there is also Real's Jesus Vallejo and Valencia CF's Carlos Soler packed into the group.

Spanish clubs, unlike the French, were obliged to release players for the Games, making Luis de la Fuente's job of constructing a competitive squad much easier.

Germany: Max Kruse

The reformed bad boy of German soccer is their star overage player coming into these Games thanks to a successful return to the Bundesliga with Union Berlin after a difficult spell in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Kruse, now 33, Maximilian Arnold and Nadiem Amiri are the three over-23 players selected by Germany boss Stefan Kuntz after he led his country to under-21 Euro success just a few months ago in Ljublana.

Also in the group are the likes of RB Leipzig's Benjamin Heinrichs and AS Monaco's Ismail Jakobs who will be familiar to German and French soccer fans with Yokohama FC's Svend Brodersen a rare non-Japanese player who plies his trade in the host nation's top domestic J1 League.

Japan: Hiroki Sakai

While Real Madrid's Takefusa Kubo is undoubtedly the hosts' star man, Hiroki Sakai of Urawa Red Diamonds and Sampdoria's Maya Yoshida are vastly experienced members of Hajime Moriyasu's squad and add a solid base to a team that also boasts the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ritsu Doan.

Yoshida has been vocal in his dim view of an Olympics being played behind closed doors, but that is unlikely to dampen the Japanese enthusiasm as they go for gold on home soil, with Sakai returning from Europe for the first time since 2012 after departing Marseille -- where he played with Thauvin.

Honorable mentions:

Other notable players on Olympic duty this summer are veteran Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa of Club America in a squad that also features Real Betis' Diego Lainez as the only overseas-based player.

New Zealand have Premier League pair Winston Reid and Chris Wood on show while South Korea's Kwon Chang-hoon and Hwang Ui-jo of Bordeaux could catch the eye in a Korea squad that also features Valencia talent Lee Kang-in.

Considering that a plethora of their most experienced stars just managed to win the Copa America in Brazil, Argentina's most recognizable name is wonderkid Thiago Almada of Velez Sarsfield and he could play a starring role before making the jump to Europe.

Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton and Hove Albion is also familiar for the Albiceleste while Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco and Claudio Bravo of Portland Timbers represent Major League Soccer along with Honduras' Douglas Martinez of Real Salt Lake.

Ivory Coast also boast a fair amount of experience in their ranks with Milan's Franck Kessie, Manchester United's Eric Bailly and Sivasspor's Max-Alain Gradel all part of a group that only draws on two representatives from their domestic league.