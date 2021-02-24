The United States Women's National Team tries to win the SheBelieves Cup for the second straight year when it takes on Argentina in the 2021 SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla. The USWNT hasn't been dominant in its first two games but fought to a gritty 1-0 win against Canada on Thursday night before topping Brazil 2-0 on Sunday. Argentina was routed 4-1 by the Brazilians before dropping a 1-0 decision to Canada. The Americans have won the event three times in its five years, and a win or tie on Wednesday would clinch it.

Kickoff from Exploria Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. The latest USA vs. Argentina odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the United States as -4000 money line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 5.5.

Herrera is CBS Sports' women's soccer analyst and has been reporting on the game for more than five years. Providing insight both internationally and domestically, she has covered local markets, NWSL drafts and NWSL championship finals. She knows the women's game inside and out.

Before Thursday's tournament opener, her analysis was spot-on. "It's likely there won't be pretty soccer, but there will be a win for USA," Herrera said. And that's exactly the way it played out in the Americans' 1-0 victory. She also pegged the USWNT to top Brazil on Sunday, predicting some exciting moments but ultimately a U.S. victory.

Now, Herrera has analyzed USA vs. Argentina from every possible angle.

USA vs. Argentina spread: USA -4.5

USA vs. Argentina money line: USA -4000, Argentina +10000, Draw +900

USA vs. Argentina over-under: 5.5 goals

USA: The Americans have conceded just one goal since the beginning of 2020.

ARG: F Mariana Larroquette has 15 goals in 52 international appearances.

Why you should back the United States

The USWNT has not been in elite form in this tournament, but it has the talent to overwhelm any opponent on the planet. The Americans are unbeaten and have outscored opponents 55-3 in 15 matches under coach Vlatko Andonovski, and players like Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press can strike at any time. Rapinoe and Press both scored in the win against Brazil.

The Americans are 6-2-2 all-time against Argentina. One loss was in a friendly, and the other was the 1995 Copa America. The U.S. has outscored the Argentines 23-7 in the 10 matches, with three of the goals conceded coming in that Copa America defeat. The USA's defense has been stout in two shutouts so far, with Crystal Dunn and Becky Sauerbrunn extinguishing any dangerous runs.

Why you should back Argentina

The Argentines have several players in the prime of their careers, including Mariana Larroquette, who placed a perfect header to the far post for Argentina's lone goal against Brazil. La Albiceleste has struggled to gain support at home, and a stunning result on Wednesday would be a huge boost for its future.

The defense is always organized, and it used the stifling approach to pull off a shocking scoreless draw with Japan in the 2019 World Cup and also drew with Scotland. It also held Canada off the board Sunday until a loose ball in the box led to the winner in stoppage time. The Argentines will look to put players behind the ball to slow down the U.S. attack on Wednesday.

How to make SheBelieves Cup picks for USA vs. Argentina

Herrera has analyzed this matchup from all sides, and while she's leaning under on the total, she has revealed her two best bets for Wednesday's match, including a prop bet that pays out 13-2.

So who wins USA vs. Argentina in the 2021 SheBelieves Cup?