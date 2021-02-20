The United States Women's National Team faced a tough opener, and things won't get any easier when it faces Brazil in the 2021 SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Fla. The USWNT came away with a 1-0 victory after a typically hard-fought match against Canada on Thursday night, while the Brazilians drubbed Argentina 4-1. The Americans are the defending champions and have won the event three times in five years, but this will be a critical match with goal differential being the tiebreaker if the teams end up tied in points.

Kickoff from Exploria Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Herrera is CBS Sports' women's soccer analyst and has been reporting on the game for more than five years. Providing insight both internationally and domestically, she has covered local markets, NWSL drafts and NWSL championship finals. She knows the women's game inside and out.

Before Thursday's tournament opener, she called for a 2-0 score, but her analysis was spot-on. "It's likely there won't be pretty soccer, but there will be a win for USA," Herrera said. And that's exactly the way it played out in the Americans' 1-0 victory.

Now, Herrera has analyzed USWNT vs. Brazil from every possible angle. Here are several odds and trends for Brazil vs. USWNT:

USA vs. Brazil spread: USA -1

USA vs. Brazil over-under: 3.5

USA vs. Brazil money line: USA -300, Brazil +700

USA: The Americans are 57-1-6 in their last 64 games (since July 2017).

BRA: Marta has been named FIFA World Player of the Year six times.

Why you should back the United States

The USWNT has been in solid form in the 14 matches since coach Vlatko Andonovski took over in October 2019. It has won all of those matchups, outscoring opponents 53-3 during that span. The Americans haven't lost to Brazil since a 3-2 setback in the Brasilia Tournament on its home turf in 2014. The USWNT has scored 12 goals in its last four matches against the South American side.

The American team is loaded with talent, with Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan still the stars. Rose Lavelle scored the winner late in the second half on Thursday to save the victory over Canada, but the USA had numerous opportunities to find the back of the net. The team showed more life after Lavelle, Morgan and Christen Press came off the bench. The Americans have conceded just one goal since the start of 2020.

Why you should back Brazil

The Brazilians come in with plenty of confidence and women's legend Marta on their side. The 35-year-old plays her home games in this stadium with the Orlando Pride, and she scored on a penalty kick in Thursday's rout of Argentina for her 108th international goal. The USA had to fight for a 1-0 win in the last meeting, and Brazil scored four goals over the previous two losses to the USA.

Debinha also scored Thursday night, and it was her 30th goal in 86 games for the national team. She was named MVP of the last NWSL championship game in 2019 as her North Carolina Courage won its second straight title. Former U.S. women's coach Pia Sundhage is now leading Brazil and should be familiar with the weaknesses of many of the top American players.

