Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tasted victory in the UEFA Champions League before, capturing the crown with Barcelona in both 2009 and 2011. Only five managers have led two different teams to the title, with Carlo Ancelotti being the last to accomplish the feat when he won with Real Madrid in 2014 after doing so with AC Milan twice (2003, 2007). Guardiola can join the group on Saturday as Manchester City faces Chelsea in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. The Cityzens are seeking their first championship after beating PSG in the semifinals, while the Blues aim for their second after getting past Real Madrid.

Kickoff from Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The latest Manchester City vs. Chelsea odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester City as a 0.5-goal and -114 (risk $114 to win $100) favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in.

Here are several odds and trends for Manchester City vs. Chelsea:

Manchester City vs. Chelsea spread: Manchester City -0.5

Manchester City vs. Chelsea over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Chelsea money line: Manchester City -114, Chelsea +340, Draw +240

MC: The Cityzens have scored 76 goals in 31 Champions League games over the last three seasons

CHE: Striker Olivier Giroud is tied for third in the Champions League with six goals

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Saturday's matchup between Manchester City and Chelsea. The Blues turned around their season after replacing manager Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel in late January, recording 18 wins and six draws with only five losses since the change. Tuchel hasn't done much for Chelsea's offense, however, as it became the first team since Everton in 1910-11 to finish in the top four of the Premier League standings without having a player reach double digits in goals. Jorginho led the Blues with seven league goals and scored just once in his final nine matches.

The 29-year-old midfielder hasn't been much of a factor for Chelsea in the Champions League, notching only one goal in 11 contests. Only two members of the Blues have registered more than two goals in the competition, with Olivier Giroud topping the club at six. Timo Werner shared the team lead with 12 goals across all competitions this season but has recorded two in his last 22 contests, which is one of the reasons the model is leaning toward the under on Saturday.

