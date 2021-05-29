Chelsea is no stranger to facing fellow English teams in European finals, having done so on three previous occasions. Its lone victory in such matches came in 2019, when the club rolled past Arsenal 4-1 for the Europa League championship. Chelsea looks to capture another crown in an all-English matchup when it faces Premier League-rival Manchester City in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. The Blues are 2-1 against the Cityzens this season, posting victories in the FA Cup semifinals and their second Premier League showdown after dropping the first meeting on Jan. 3.

Kickoff from Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and it can be streamed on Paramount+. The latest Manchester City vs. Chelsea odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester City as a 0.5-goal and -111 (risk $111 to win $100) favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Chelsea vs. Manchester City picks, be sure to see the UEFA Champions League final predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea spread: Manchester City -0.5 (-115)

Manchester City vs. Chelsea over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Chelsea money line: Manchester City -111, Chelsea +330, Draw +240

MC: The Cityzens have scored 76 goals in 31 Champions League games over the last three seasons

CHE: Striker Olivier Giroud is tied for third in the Champions League with six goals

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Saturday's matchup between Manchester City and Chelsea. The Cityzens (25) and Blues (22) rank second and third, respectively, in tallies during Champions League play, but neither team has erupted offensively of late. Manchester City has produced a pair of goals in six consecutive matches and fewer than three in eight of its last nine, playing to a 0-0 draw against Porto in its most recent contest at Estadio do Dragao. Chelsea has been held under three tallies in each of its last seven games in the competition, including a 2-0 triumph on the Portuguese pitch.

Factor in the strength of both teams' defense and goals figure to be scarce on Saturday. Each side has posted eight clean sheets in the Champions League, while Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has recorded shutouts in 15 of his last 24 matches across all competitions. The 29-year-old Frenchman resumed training with the Blues on Wednesday after exiting their Premier League finale against Aston Villa three days earlier with a rib injury, which is one of the reasons the model is leaning toward the under on Saturday.

