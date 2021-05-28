Chelsea hopes to continue its recent success against Manchester City when the teams square off Saturday in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. The Blues have beaten the English Premier League champions twice in the past six weeks, including the FA Cup semifinals, but they were fourth in the EPL standings, 19 points behind Manchester City. Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012, and this is its third trip to the final, while the Cityzens are making their first ever appearance. The Blues lost to fellow Premier League power Manchester United on penalty kicks in the 2008 title match.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal and can be seen on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Manchester City is the 0.5-goal and -114 favorite (risk $114 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. Manchester City odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and Chelsea is the +340 underdog. Before locking in any Manchester City vs. Chelsea picks, be sure to see the UEFA Champions League predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, he has set his sights on Chelsea vs. Manchester City. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several odds and trends for Manchester City vs. Chelsea:

Manchester City vs. Chelsea spread: Man City -0.5

Manchester City over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Chelsea money line: Man City -114, Chelsea +340, Draw +240

CITY: Phil Foden is tied for the tournament lead with 17 shots on target

CHE: Edouard Mendy has a 90.6 save percentage in the 12 UCL matches

Why you should back Manchester City

Manager Pep Guardiola will have Man City ready for its first final, and he has plenty of talent to work with. City beat 2020 runner-up Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate in the semifinal and has allowed just four goals in this tournament. It was coming off UCL matches the past two times it faced the Blues, so it went with a more conservative lineup. It eased past them in the January meeting with its preferred starting 11 with Kevin De Bruyne up top. De Bruyne, top scorer Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden all scored in the first half of that match.

Gundogan has led an offense that has scored 25 goals in its 12 UCL matches and had a plus-51 goal differential in league play. The German midfielder has 17 goals in all competitions this season, while Foden has scored 16. Riyad Mahrez and Ferran Torres lead the team with four goals apiece in the tournament and are two of the six players with at least 13 goals across all competitions. De Bruyne is the engine of the offense and has 10 goals and 18 assists. Goalkeeper Ederson has allowed 0.70 goals and saved 75.5 percent of shots faced in 46 starts overall, while defenders Ruben Dias and John Stones are a formidable duo in front of him.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues are comfortable on the world stage and will be determined to atone for a 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the FA Cup final. They beat the Cityzens 1-0 in the semifinal last month and took a 1-0 victory in the second EPL matchup of the season. Chelsea has negotiated a tough road to get here, beating Spain's La Liga champion Atletico Madrid and runner-up Real Madrid, and it is 18-6-5 in its 29 matches under manager Thomas Tuchel. Goalkeeper Eduardo Mendy has eight clean sheets in 12 Champions League matches, allowing just four goals, and had 18 in league play.

Chelsea was plus-29 in goal differential in league play, and it has plenty of attacking options. Timo Werner (12 goals, 12 assists) is the most consistent threat, while Mason Mount (nine goals, seven assists) is a key to the attack. Olivier Giroud is the team's top scorer in the Champions League with six goals, and he is a dangerous option off the bench. Tammy Abraham (12 goals), Kai Havertz (eight) and Christian Pulisic (six) also are parts of the dangerous rotation.

How to make Champions League picks for Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Green is leaning over on the total and has also locked in a strong money-line pick and a prop that returns plus-money. You can only get those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Chelsea vs. Manchester City? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side to back, all from the European soccer expert who's up almost $19k.