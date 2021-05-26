It's a battle between English Premier League powers when Chelsea and Manchester City square off Saturday in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal. The teams have combined for 52 official trophies all-time. Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012, while Manchester City is making its first appearance in the final. Chelsea has won the past two meetings between the teams, including an FA Cup semifinal last month before falling to Leicester City in the final. However, Manchester City ran away with the league title, finishing 19 points clear of Manchester United and 12 ahead of fourth-place Chelsea.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and it can be seen on CBS and Paramount+. William Hill Sportsbook lists Manchester City as the 0.5-goal and -110 favorite (risk $110 to win $100) in its latest Chelsea vs. Manchester City odds, while Chelsea is the +350 underdog.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea spread: Man City -0.5

Manchester City over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Chelsea money line: Man City -110, Chelsea +350, Draw +230

CITY: Phil Foden is tied for the tournament lead with 17 shots on target

CHE: Edouard Mendy has a 90.6 save percentage in the 12 UCL matches

Why you should back Manchester City

Manchester City was clearly the class of the Premier League, and after cruising through the final two weeks, it will be fired up for its first European final. It led the EPL in both goals scored and allowed, scoring 10 more than any other team and posting a plus-51 goal differential. The Cityzens got past 2020 runner-up Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate in the semifinal, and they beat the Blues 3-1 in January the last time they fielded the full squad. The previous two matchups against Chelsea came immediately following Champions League games and several key players were rested.

The Cityzens typically play without a true striker, with world-class distributor Kevin De Bruyne up top and feeding the ball to Ilkay Gundogan (17 goals in all competitions), Phil Foden (15) and Riyad Mahrez (14). De Bruyne has nine goals and 17 assists, and Foden has set up 10. Seven players have scored at least twice in the Champions League, led by Mahrez and Ferran Torres with four apiece. City is 11-1-0 in its 12 UCL matches, scoring 25 goals and allowing four. Ederson has allowed 0.70 goals and saved 75.5 percent of shots faced in 46 starts overall.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues have experience in the world spotlight and have won six European trophies since 1971, including the 2012 UCL title over Bayern Munich. They beat La Liga champion Atletico Madrid, runner-up Real Madrid and FC Porto to get here and face a City team that could be tentative in its first UCL final. The Chelsea defense has been tough to beat, posting 18 clean sheets in 38 league games and eight in 12 matches in this tournament. Goalkeeper Eduardo Mendy has a 76.1 save percentage and 0.68 goals-against average in 43 games overall.

Chelsea is 18-6-5 in 29 matches since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager in late January, and while defense has been the catalyst, it has plenty of quality attackers. Timo Werner is always a headache for opponents, and he has 12 goals and 12 assists in all competitions. Mason Mount (nine goals, seven assists) and Ben Chilwell (seven assists) create a lot of chances. Olivier Giroud leads the team with six Champions League goals and has teamed with Tammy Abraham for 23 combined goals, with both typically coming in off the bench.

