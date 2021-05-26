Manchester City has enjoyed a wildly successful 2020-21 season, recording 47 victories and six draws in 60 matches across all competitions. But of Manchester City's seven defeats, two have come against Premier League rival Chelsea -- including one in the FA Cup semifinals last month. Manchester City looks to exact revenge when it takes on Chelsea in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. The Cityzens are seeking their third title of the campaign after capturing their fourth straight Carabao Cup and third Premier League crown in four years.

Kickoff from Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The latest Manchester City vs. Chelsea odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester City as the -114 money-line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea spread: Manchester City -0.5

Manchester City vs. Chelsea over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Chelsea money line: Manchester City -114, Chelsea +360, Draw +235

MC: The Cityzens have scored 76 goals in 31 Champions League games over the last three seasons

CHE: Striker Olivier Giroud is tied for third in the Champions League with six goals

The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Saturday's showdown between Manchester City and Chelsea. Each of the last two UEFA Champions League final matches have had fewer than three goals scored, and this one figures to be no different considering the defensive abilities of both sides. Manchester City has allowed a total of four goals over 12 contests in the competition and enjoyed a stretch during which it posted seven consecutive clean sheets. Chelsea has had similar success, yielding four goals in 12 Champions League fixtures, and both teams registered 2-0 victories in the second leg of their semifinal ties.

Edouard Mendy made history in Chelsea's second-leg triumph over Real Madrid with his eighth clean sheet of the competition. The 29-year-old Frenchman moved past Manchester City's Ederson for most shutouts by a goalkeeper on an English team in one Champions League season. Manchester City's top scorer, Ilkay Gundogan has scored just once in his last nine games in the competition, which is one of the reasons the model is leaning toward the under in the Champions League final.

