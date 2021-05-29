Manchester City seeks a third trophy this season and wants revenge against Chelsea when the Premier League foes meet Saturday in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final. City ran away with the English Premier League title and also won the League Cup, but Chelsea denied the Citizens a shot at the FA Cup. The Blues won 2-1 in last month's semfinal before losing to Leicester City in the title match. Chelsea has been to the Champions League final twice, beating Bayern Munich for the title in 2012 and losing to Manchester United in 2008, with both matches decided on penalty kicks. Manchester City is in the final for the first time.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal. It can be viewed on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Manchester City is the 0.5-goal and -108 favorite (risk $108 to win $100) in the latest Chelsea vs. Manchester City odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and Chelsea is the +325 underdog. Before locking in any Manchester City vs. Chelsea picks, be sure to see the UEFA Champions League predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, he has set his sights on Chelsea vs. Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final 2021. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several odds and trends for Manchester City vs. Chelsea:

Manchester City vs. Chelsea spread: Man City -0.5 (-115)

Manchester City over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Chelsea money line: Man City -108, Chelsea +325, Draw +240

CITY: Phil Foden is tied for the tournament lead with 17 shots on target

CHE: Edouard Mendy has a 90.6 save percentage in the 12 UCL matches

Why you should back Manchester City

City comes in with confidence after winning the Premier League title by 12 points over Man U, and it faces a Blues team that has lost three of its last four matches. The Citizens beat 2020 runner-up Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate in the semifinals. They are 11-1-0 in the 12 matches, outscoring opponents 25-4. Chelsea has won the past two meetings, but Man City was not fielding its top 11 as it rested following UCL matches. It will be at full strength this time, and that means elite midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (nine goals, 18 assists) making plays up top.

Chelsea doesn't give up a lot of goals, but it also doesn't face a lot of teams with the firepower of City. De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden all scored in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge in January, and seven City players have at least 13 goals in all competitions. Gundogan has 17 and Foden 16, while Riyad Mahrez (14) and Ferran Torres (13) are the top UCL scorers with four. The Citizens had a plus-51 goal differential in league play (allowing 32), and goalkeeper Ederson has allowed 0.70 goals and saved 75.5 percent of chances in 46 starts overall.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues are comfortable on the world stage and will be determined to atone for a 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the FA Cup final. They beat the Cityzens 1-0 in the semifinal last month and took a 1-0 victory in the second EPL matchup of the season. Chelsea has negotiated a tough road to get here, beating Spain's La Liga champion Atletico Madrid and runner-up Real Madrid, and it is 18-6-5 in its 29 matches under manager Thomas Tuchel. Goalkeeper Eduardo Mendy has eight clean sheets in 12 Champions League matches, allowing just four goals, and had 18 in league play.

Chelsea was plus-29 in goal differential in league play, and it has plenty of attacking options. Timo Werner (12 goals, 12 assists) is the most consistent threat, while Mason Mount (nine goals, seven assists) is a key to the attack. Olivier Giroud is the team's top scorer in the Champions League with six goals, and he is a dangerous option off the bench. Tammy Abraham (12 goals), Kai Havertz (eight) and Christian Pulisic (six) also are parts of the dangerous rotation.

How to make Champions League picks for Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Green is leaning over on the total and has also locked in a strong money-line pick and a prop that returns plus-money. You can only get those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Chelsea vs. Manchester City? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side to back, all from the European soccer expert who's up almost $19k.