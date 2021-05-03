Two goals have been enough for Manchester City during the knockout rounds of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, as the team has produced that total in each of its five victories thus far. The Cityzens' defense has played a major role in the triumphs, allowing a total of three tallies. Manchester City attempts to continue its strong play and advance to the final when it hosts PSG in the second leg of their 2020-21 UEFA Champions League semifinal matchup. The Cityzens strengthened their chances of reaching the title game for the first time when they edged the Parisians 2-1 in the opener of their tie last Wednesday.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. The latest PSG vs. Manchester City odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester City as a 0.5-goal favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Manchester City vs. PSG picks, be sure to see the UEFA Champions League predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Since coming to SportsLine last year, the algorithm is up more than $8,200.

Now, the model has set its sights on Manchester City vs. PSG. You can visit SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several odds and trends for PSG vs. Manchester City:

PSG vs, Manchester City spread: Manchester City -0.5 (-150)

PSG vs. Manchester City over-under: 2.5 goals

PSG vs. Manchester City money line: Manchester City -140, PSG +340, Draw +310

PSG: The Parisians have won just one of their last four Champions League matches (one draw)

MC: The Cityzens have scored 74 goals in 30 Champions League games over the last three seasons

Top predictions for Manchester City vs. PSG

The model is leaning over 2.5 goals in Tuesday's matchup between PSG and Manchester City. Each of the Cityzens' last three Champions League matches have gone over that number, including both meetings with Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals. Ten different players have tallied in the competition for Manchester City, with seven scoring at least a pair of goals. Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez provided the offense against PSG in the first leg, with the former scoring for the third time in his last four Champions League contests.

PSG certainly is capable of doing its part to go over the number as it recorded three or more goals in four of five Champions League games before totaling just one over its last two such matches. Marquinhos produced the Parisians' lone tally in the first-leg matchup and has scored in three straight contests across all competitions. PSG is hopeful top scorer Kylian Mbappe (calf) will be able to play as he traveled with the team to Manchester, which is one of the reasons the model is leaning toward the Over on Wednesday.

How to make Champions League picks for PSG vs. Manchester City

The model has also locked in a strong money-line play and a pick for the exact final score. You can only get those at SportsLine.

So who wins PSG vs. Manchester City? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up over $8,200.