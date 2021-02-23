Real Madrid is the most decorated team in the history of the UEFA Champions League tournament, winning a total of 13 titles. The Spanish side has captured the trophy four times since 2013-14, including a string of three straight from 2015-18. Real Madrid hopes to get back to the top of the mountain after a two-year hiatus as it visits Atalanta in the first leg of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday. Real Madrid was knocked out at this stage by Manchester City last season, while Atalanta advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to PSG.

Kickoff from Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Atalanta vs. Real Madrid odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Atalanta at +135 on the money line, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Real Madrid vs. Atalanta picks, be sure to see the UEFA Champions League predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model.

Here are several odds and trends for Real Madrid vs. Atalanta:

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid Spread: Atalanta -0.5

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid over-under: 2.5 goals

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid money line: Atalanta +135, Real Madrid +195

ATA: Atalanta has won three straight matches and is unbeaten in its last five (3-0-2)

REAL: Real Madrid has recorded three consecutive clean sheets

The model is leaning over 2.5 goals in Wednesday's matchup between Atalanta and Real Madrid. The Spanish side finished atop Group B in the group stage but will be missing numerous players due to injury, including leading goal scorer Karim Benzema (17 goals in 28 matches).

The 33-year-old striker is out with a small tear in his left adductor, but Real Madrid still has the services of Casemiro and Luka Modric, who are second and third, respectively, on the team in scoring. Casemiro scored the lone goal in Real Madrid's Spanish Primera Division victory over Real Valladolid on Saturday to bring his total to seven, while Modric has four tallies on the season.

While scoring could be somewhat of a challenge for Real Madrid, Atalanta should have little difficulty breaking through. Luis Muriel tops the club with 17 goals and Duvan Zapata isn't far behind with 13. The 29-year-old Muriel has scored in three of his last four matches while Zapata has tallied in two of the past three, which is one of the reasons the model is leaning toward the over on Wednesday.

