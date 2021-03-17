Defending champion Bayern Munich has a huge cushion over Lazio as it tries to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Bayern beat Lazio 4-1 in the first leg of its Round of 16 matchup in Rome, and now the Italians head to Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Lazio has the scorers to exploit Bayern Munich's defense, but the prolific offense of the Germans is unlikely to let up, and no Champions League team has advanced in 88 tries after losing by at least three goals at home.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich spread: Bayern -1.5

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich over-under: 3.5 goals

LAZ: Both teams have scored in the Italian side's last 13 Champions League matches

BM: The Germans have the best goal differential in the tournament at plus-16

Why you should back Bayern Munich

The German squad has won six straight home games in the Champions League, outscoring their opponents 18-3. Bayern Munich has scored 12 goals in winning three Bundesliga matches since the game in Rome and it sits atop the league it has won eight years in a row. Lazio has yielded 11 goals in its past four matches, and Bayern leads the competition with 22 goals in seven games. Bayern is one of three teams (Chelsea, Manchester City) that hasn't lost a game in this tournament (6-0-1).

Robert Lewandowski is the biggest star among many, and he has twice as many goals as most of the Bundesliga's top scorers. He has 32 and two are tied with 19, while no other player has more than 16. He has four goals in five Champions League matches, and Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich (combined 27 assists) set him up for success. Muller is second on the team with 10 league goals, while Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman have combined for seven goals and 17 assists.

Why you should back Lazio

Bayern isn't likely to let off the gas this week, since that's not in the team's DNA, and that should mean chances for Lazio. The Germans have just five clean sheets in 25 Bundesliga games and have allowed 10 goals in its last six matches overall. Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa and Luis Alberto are all capable of exploiting Bayern's defensive weaknesses. Immobile and Correa have a combined eight goals in the tournament, and Immobile is tied for fourth with 14 league goals.

Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a critical piece to the Lazio attack. He has been quiet in the Champions League but has seven assists in league play and is one of Serie A's top midfielders. He should find openings in the Bayern defense because of the German side's attacking style. Lazio's defense has had trouble at times, but it has experience against high-powered attacks in Serie A. Goalkeeper Pepe Reina is as experienced as they come, and he can keep the defense inspired.

