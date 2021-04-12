Chelsea made four straight appearances in the UEFA Champions League without reaching the quarterfinals, bowing out in the Round of 16 every time after making it to the semifinals in 2013-14. The Blues fell to Atletico Madrid that season as it dropped a 3-1 decision at home while playing to a 0-0 tie on the road. Chelsea hopes for another shot at the semifinals when it takes on Porto in Seville, Spain on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2021 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchup. As the designated road team at the neutral site, Chelsea recorded a 2-0 victory in the first leg to put itself in good position to move on in the competition.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Chelsea vs. Porto odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Chelsea as a 0.5-goal favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Porto vs. Chelsea picks, be sure to see the UEFA Champions League predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Since coming to SportsLine in 2019, the algorithm is up almost $8,100.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chelsea vs. Porto. You can visit SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several odds and trends for Porto vs. Chelsea:

Chelsea vs. Porto spread: Chelsea -0.5

Chelsea vs. Porto over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Porto money line: Chelsea -117, Porto +325, Draw +260

CFC: The Blues have lost only two of their last 16 Champions League matches (10 wins, four draws)

POR: The Dragons have lost back-to-back Champions League contests following a six-game unbeaten streak

Latest Odds: Chelsea -0.5 Bet Now

Top Champions League predictions for Chelsea vs. Porto



The model is leaning under 2.5 goals in Tuesday's matchup between Chelsea and Porto. The Blues' defense appears to have recovered from the team's shocking 5-2 loss to West Brom on April 3 in Premier League action. Chelsea, which posted seven consecutive clean sheets prior to that surprising defeat, has given up a total of one goal over its last two matches. The clean sheet in the first-leg match against Porto was the team's seventh in nine Champions League contests this season.

Porto also is very capable of coming up with a strong defensive performance. The Dragons are coming off a 2-0 victory over Tondela on Saturday and have kept four of their last Primeira Liga opponents off the scoreboard. They also had a nice streak going in the Champions League as they closed out the group stage with five straight clean sheets, which is one of the reasons the model is leaning toward the under on Tuesday.

How to make Champions League picks for Porto vs. Chelsea

The model also has locked in a strong money line pick for Chelsea vs. Porto. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chelsea vs. Porto? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Porto vs. Chelsea money line has all the value, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up almost $8,100.