Liverpool returns to Anfield needing to overcome a 3-1 deficit when it faces Real Madrid on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2021 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchup. Liverpool has struggled with injuries after winning the Premier League last season and sits sixth in the EPL table, 22 points behind leader Manchester City. The Reds beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game home slide. Real Madrid, meanwhile, is just one point out of first place in La Liga and has its eye on a second straight title after beating Barcelona 2-1 in El Clasico on Saturday.

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -0.5

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool over-under: 3.5 goals

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool money line: Real Madrid +245, Liverpool +100, Draw +285

RMA: Real Madrid has allowed just 18 corner kicks while taking 56, both second in the UCL

LIV: Trent Alexander-Arnold leads the EPL in progressive passes (240) and crosses (147)

Why you should back Liverpool



The Reds will be desperate to close the gap, and they have firepower up front to score quickly. Mohamed Salah is the top option, sharing the Premier League lead with 19 goals, and he has six in nine Champions League matches. The Egyptian teams up with Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota to form a potent trio. Jota has 12 goals between the two competitions, while Mane has 10 and shares the team lead in league play with five assists.

Striker Roberto Firmino often has a heavy hand in the action up front as well, and he has six goals and five assists in the Premier League this season. He has been quiet in the UCL and is due to break out. Ozan Kabak was brought in to join Nathaniel Phillips as the center backs, and both are quality defenders learning to complement each other. Reds goalkeeper Alisson was named FIFA's best in 2019 and has four clean sheets in his six Champions League starts. Liverpool has allowed just six goals in nine UCL matches, third-fewest in the competition.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos are peaking at the right time, just as they did last season in surging to the La Liga title. They have not lost in their last 13 games and come in brimming with confidence. The 3-1 home win against Liverpool was followed by a critical win against rival Barcelona, and Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos are in fine form. Real Madrid has tons of experience, with Casemiro and Luka Modric joining those two to form the core, but young players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Federico Valverde also play big roles.

Kroos led the devastating counter-attack in the first leg, as Los Blancos allowed Liverpool to control for 54 percent of the game but outshot them 16-7. Vinicius scored twice, and Marco Asensio also tallied as Modric and Kroos each had assists. Benzema scored against Barcelona, and he is tied for second in La Liga with 19 goals and has six in Champions League play.

