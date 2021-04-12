Defending champion Bayern Munich will have its work cut out for it on Tuesday when it visits Paris Saint-Germain for the second leg of their 2021 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchup. PSG pulled off a stunning 3-2 road victory last Wednesday, and the German squad is facing serious injury concerns. Top scorer Robert Lewandowski remains out, but Bayern dominated possession in the previous match and has plenty of depth and talent. However, the Parisians were devastating on the counter-attack last week, led by electric striker Kylian Mbappe.

PSG vs. Bayern Munich spread: Bayern -0.5

PSG vs. Bayern Munich over-under: 3.5 goals

PSG vs. Bayern Munich money line: PSG +190, Bayern +122, Draw +290

PSG: Angel Di Maria leads Ligue 1 in shot-creating actions per 90 minutes at 7.75.

FCB: Bayern beat PSG 1-0 in the final of last season's competition

Why you should back Bayern Munich

The Germans held the ball for 64 percent of the match last week and outshot PSG 31-6, putting 12 of them on net. Bayern had 15 corner kicks to PSG's one. Lewandowski's 36 goals in 42 matches will be missed, but the Reds have scored 80 in 28 Bundesliga matches and have a goal differential of plus-44. Lewandowski's replacement, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, scored in the first leg and has three goals in the Champions League. Thomas Muller also tallied in the loss and was one of three players with at least five shots.

Muller is one of the best off-the-ball players in the world, and he and Joshua Kimmich continually set up teammates. Muller leads the Bundesliga with 16 assists and has 10 goals, while Kimmich has 10 assists in the league and a team-high four in six tournament matches. The Reds get goals from a variety of players, with 12 scoring at least once in the tournament. Choupo-Moting, Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman have three apiece.

Why you should back PSG

The Parisians have scored in 43 of their last 44 Champions League matches, with the 1-0 loss to Bayern in last year's final the only exception. They will throw everything they can at Bayern early to try for the goal that will put Bayern in serious desperation mode. Bayern's deficit already will force the Germans to take chances, and that will provide even more opportunities for the PSG counter-attack. Mbappe was electric in scoring twice in the first leg, and he has explosive speed and is a clinical finisher.

Neymar has been dinged up, but the Brazilian superstar appears to be healthy, and he also is averaging a goal a game in his six UCL appearances. Mbappe and Neymar also have the creativity to set up teammates, with Mbappe providing seven assists in league play while Neymar has three in just 13 games. Angel Di Maria is the director of the offense when PSG is controlling the pace, and the Argentinian has 11 assists in all competitions.

