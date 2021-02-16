After ending January on a strong note, Liverpool has seen its fortunes take a complete turn this month. The defending English Premier League champions have lost all three of its matches in February, scoring a total of two goals while surrendering eight. Liverpool attempts to right the ship on Tuesday as it takes on RB Leipzig in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The Reds, who finished last month with a pair of 3-1 victories, are coming off an identical loss to Leicester City on Saturday after falling 4-1 against Manchester City in their previous match.

Kickoff from Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Liverpool as a +124 money line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -0.5

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool over-under: 2.5 goals

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool money line: Liverpool +124, RB Leipzig +195

RBL: RB Leipzig has posted a shutout in four of its last six matches

LIV: The Reds have allowed a total of three goals in their six Champions League games

What you need to know about RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig is riding a four-game winning streak during which it has outscored its opponents 10-1. Yussuf Poulsen leads the team with nine goals while Angelino is right on his heels with eight and has added nine assists. Christopher Nkunku is among three players tied for third with five goals after scoring in RB Leipzig's 2-1 triumph over Augsburg on Friday.

RB Leipzig reached the semifinals of this competition last season and the Red Bulls have been sensational at home this time around. In fact, RB Leipzig won all three of its Champions League home games in Group H, which included victories over PSG (2-1) and Manchester United (3-2).

What you need to know about Liverpool

Liverpool has received all its offense this month from Mohamed Salah, who has scored Liverpool's only two goals during the three-game losing streak. The 28-year-old Egyptian has produced 23 tallies in 33 matches this season, including six in his last six outings. The Reds are hoping for a resurgence by Sadio Mane, who is second on the team with 10 goals but has produced just one in his last six games.

Liverpool has won two of its last three games on the road. Jurgen Klopp's side has scored seven goals in their last three road fixtures, and the Reds will need to move the ball around to help break down RB Leipzig's defense, which has given up just one goal in its last four matches across all competitions.

