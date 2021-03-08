It's a showdown for a spot in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals when Borussia Dortmund hosts Sevilla in the second leg of the Round of 16 on Tuesday. Dortmund came away with a 3-2 road victory in the first leg, so Sevilla has work to do to advance. Dortmund suffered a disappointing 4-2 loss to defending European champion Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday after taking a 2-0 lead. Sevilla, meanwhile, has won just one of its four games since that first-leg loss.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. Dortmund is a 0.5-goal and +111 money-line favorite in the latest Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla picks, be sure to see the UEFA Champions League predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Since coming to SportsLine in 2019, the algorithm is up more than $8,900.

Now, the model has set its sights on Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several odds and trends for Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund:

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund spread: Dortmund -0.5

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund over-under: 2.5 goals

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund money line: Sevilla +225, Dortmund +111, Draw +270

SEV: F Luuk de Jong has scored three goals in his last five matches.

BVB: F Erling Haaland has scored 47 goals in his 44 games with the team.

Latest Odds: Borussia Dortmund -0.5 Bet Now

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund



Dortmund has proven it has scoring prowess, and it is led by electrifying striker Erling Haaland, who scored twice in the first leg victory. He also had two goals Saturday against Bayern, and he has 33 goals in 35 matches in all competitions this season. He is the leading scorer in the Champions League with eight, and he will be fired up to put his team through after it was ousted by eventual runner-up PSG at this stage last year.

Haaland leads an attack that is second in the Bundesliga with 50 goals and has scored 15 in its seven UCL matches (5-1-1). It has a goal differential of plus-8 in the tournament, while Sevilla is even with just 11 scored and 11 allowed in its seven outings (4-1-2). Sevilla will have to play with abandon after conceding three away goals, so Dortmund should get plenty of chances on the counter-attack.

Why you should back Sevilla

The Spanish side is well rested after a 2-1 loss to struggling Elche on Saturday in La Liga, as all of the key players sat out. It is clearly focused on this task, and the refreshed players face a Dortmund side that comes off a draining match with Bayern, both physically and emotionally. Sevilla should be the more energized side, and it showed in the first leg it can score on Dortmund's defense.

The Dortmund back line is its weakness, and Sevilla will throw everything it has at it. Sevilla is averaging almost 16 shots per game and is tied for second in the Champions League in shots on goal with 42. Striker Youssef En-Nesyri is one of the players who should be re-energized, and he has 13 goals to tie for fourth in La Liga. He also has four in the Champions League, one of six Sevilla players with at least one.

How to make Champions League picks for Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla

The model is leaning over on the total, and it has also locked in a strong money line pick for Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own Champions League picks.

So who wins Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund money line has all the value, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up more than $8,900, and find out.